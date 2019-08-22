U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Modestly Rose in July

By Kimberly Chin

An economic index that measures U.S. business trends increased in July, following back-to-back declines.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index ticked up 0.5% from the previous month to 112.2 in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to rise 0.3% from the prior month.

"Housing permits, unemployment insurance claims, stock prices and the Leading Credit Index were the major drivers of the improvement," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at the Conference Board. However, manufacturing activity continues to be weak and the yield spread was negative for the second straight month, Mr. Ozyildirim added.

The index--which comprises 10 factors including initial claims for jobless benefits, factory orders and the S&P 500's price change--is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

The board's coincident index, designed to reflect current economic conditions, rose 0.2% to 106.2 in July, and the lagging index increased 0.6% to 108.5.

