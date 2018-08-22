Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
After market
0.01%
2862.06 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/22 10:10:00 pm
2861.82 PTS   -0.04%
10:17pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Stocks Drift Lower
DJ
10:04pDollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
RE
10:00pDollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
RE
Summary 
News Summary

U.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Stocks Drift Lower

08/22/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices edged higher Wednesday as stocks paused after the S&P 500 closed just shy of an all-time high.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.823%, compared with 2.846% Tuesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Bond yields fell overnight as investors weighed the fallout after President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Mr. Trump directed him to pay off women who said they had affairs with him. Separately, former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was convicted yesterday of eight charges related to tax and bank fraud.

"Investors found the safe haven trade more preferable than the risk-on trade ...at least for now," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed-income capital markets at Raymond James, in an email. "In the absence of confidence, uncertainty is the Treasury market's best friend."

Treasury yields then bounced off their session lows and hovered in a narrow range after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its July 31--Aug. 1 meeting.

Analysts and investors had been looking for clues on how the Federal Reserve intends to steer policy in the second half of the year, as well as how policy makers are viewing the U.S. economy. Wednesday's minutes largely reaffirmed what many had expected: that the central bank is acknowledging potential risks posed by trade and the housing market but is still likely to raise short-term interest rates next month.

The move would bring the Fed to its third interest-rate increase of the year.

A strong U.S. economy has driven many investors to bet that the central bank will raise rates a total of four times in 2018. Federal-funds futures -- which traders use to place bets on the course of interest rates -- recently pointed to a 63% probability of the Fed raising interest rates four times by year end, according to CME Group.

The minutes show "the Fed believes we're not as late in the business cycle as some may think," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade, in an email. "There's more steam left in the market, and untenable inflation is not quite banging on our door."

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 25733.6 Delayed Quote.4.21%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7424.5956 Delayed Quote.15.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7889.0966 Delayed Quote.13.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.6.86%
