Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.27%
3105.04 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/14 04:47:12 pm
3096.63 PTS   +0.08%
07:48aU.S. companies say consumer still strong even as broader outlook dims
RE
07:36aTSX futures down on lower oil prices
RE
06:31aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. companies say consumer still strong even as broader outlook dims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 07:48am EST
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store in New York City

Walmart became the latest company to point to a strong U.S. consumer, adding to a raft of firms in recent weeks citing healthy demand at a time when spending is seen as an increasingly key support for the economy.

Several companies including banks and homebuilders have painted an upbeat picture of consumer health in conference calls this reporting season, even as many firms have offered more dour outlooks especially given the lingering U.S.-China trade war.

Reports of strong demand from companies are a welcome sign to some in the market amid weakening manufacturing activity and a slump in business investment.

Data showed U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter as resilient consumer spending offset a further contraction in business investment, and many strategists remain confident in consumers' ability to support the economy.

"I'm in that camp. We are now in this job market where the consumer has the advantage versus employers," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lower interest rates, which mean reduced borrowing costs, are giving people more money to spend, and that's likely to be the case for the first half of next year as well, she said.

On Thursday, Walmart Inc raised its annual outlook and its chief financial officer, Brett Biggs, told Reuters spending going into the crucial holiday season remained healthy.

Focus on spending at retailers will remain high next week, when a wide range of retailers report results, wrapping up the reporting period. They include Target Corp, Home Depot Inc, Gap Inc and Macy's Inc.

Homebuilder Lennar Corp, MasterCard and Tapestry were among companies alluding to healthy consumer spending during the current reporting period.

In JPMorgan Chase's Oct. 15 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said uncertainty related to trade may be impacting some investing but the U.S. consumer is "incredibly strong."

"Sentiment is strong for the consumer, credit is good," she said.

The number of companies mentioning a strong consumer in the third-quarter season is roughly in line with the number in the second-quarter reporting period.

To be sure though, business investment has been easing, and plenty of companies have given a more cautious view of the outlook. Among them, Cisco Systems Inc late on Wednesday forecast revenue and profit below expectations and said increasing global economic uncertainties were weighing on client spending.

Also, analysts have been cutting earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter and 2020, while third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 are on track to fall slightly from a year ago, which would be the first quarterly profit decline for the group since 2016, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Banking on the consumer is a risk at this point, said Richard Bernstein, chief executive of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC in New York.

"If we get a profits recession, you're going to see the employment situation start to change," said Bernstein, who spoke at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook 2020 Summit in New York last week.

Investors will seek further clues from reports on spending trends ahead of the holiday shopping period, when many retailers get a big part of their annual sales.

A report Friday on U.S. retail sales for October could be among them.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 27781.96 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 8257.830794 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8479.017137 Delayed Quote.27.89%
S&P 500 0.08% 3096.63 Delayed Quote.23.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:48aU.S. companies say consumer still strong even as broader outlook dims
RE
07:36aTSX futures down on lower oil prices
RE
06:31aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
05:24aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLIED MATERIALS 59.965 Real-time Quote.5.28%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 35.83 Delayed Quote.3.55%
NETAPP 61.98 Delayed Quote.3.18%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 20.29 Delayed Quote.3.10%
HP INC. 20.13 Delayed Quote.3.07%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 19.43 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 143.22 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 338.39 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. 26.69 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 30.96 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group