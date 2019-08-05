Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-3.01%
2843.76 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/05 04:49:07 pm
2844.74 PTS   -2.98%
09:20pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tumble, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. designates China a currency manipulator, escalating trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A yearlong U.S.-China trade war boiled over on Monday as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced late on Monday that it had determined for the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency, knocking the U.S. dollar <.DXY> sharply lower and sending gold prices to a six-year high.

The designation by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin starts a formal process of bilateral negotiations between the world's two largest economies, and fulfils a promise made by U.S. President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

"As a result of this determination, Secretary Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions," the Treasury Department said.

The IMF had no immediate comment. Last month, the global lender said China's yuan was broadly in line with economic fundamentals, while the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%.

The Treasury statement, made after the stock trading session ended, sent S&P 500 futures down more than 1%, suggesting investors expect Wall Street to open on Tuesday with additional losses following Monday's drop of 3% on the S&P 500.

The U.S. action came after China let its currency weaken 1.4%, sending it past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade. Beijing also halted U.S. agricultural purchases, inflaming a trade war that has roiled financial markets, disrupted supply chains and slowed global growth.

Even before the formal designation, Trump on Monday accused Beijing on Twitter of manipulating its currency.

"China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It’s called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!" Trump tweeted.

Trump had stunned financial markets last week by vowing to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

In its statement, the Treasury Department said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday made clear that Chinese authorities had ample control over the yuan exchange rate despite their rejection of any claims of manipulation.

"This is an open acknowledgement by the PBOC that it has extensive experience manipulating its currency and remains prepared to do so on an ongoing basis," the Treasury statement said.

It said China's actions violate its commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation as part of the Group of 20 industrialized countries. Treasury said it expected China to adhere to those commitments and not target China's exchange rate for competitive purposes.

U.S. law sets out three criteria for identifying manipulation among major trading partners: a material global current account surplus, a significant bilateral trade surplus with the United States, and persistent one-way intervention in foreign exchange markets.

After determining a country is a manipulator, the Treasury is required to demand special talks aimed at correcting an undervalued currency, with penalties such as exclusion from U.S. government procurement contracts.

The U.S. Treasury had designated Taiwan and South Korea as currency manipulators in 1988, the year that Congress enacted the currency review law. China was the last country to get the designation, in 1994.

Mark Sobel, a former senior Treasury and IMF official, said Mnuchin was probably ordered by Trump to issue the designation.

"It's ridiculous that they've declared China a currency manipulator. They don't have any meaningful tools to do anything about it, unless they just want to pile more tariffs on," said Sobol, who now works with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, a London-based think tank.

PBOC DENIES COMPETITIVE DEVALUATION

Before the U.S. designation, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) provided an early impetus for yuan bears by setting a daily rate for the currency at its weakest level in eight months, weakening a long defence that kept the yuan stronger than 7 to the dollar.

The move was made with the blessing of policymakers to factor in market concerns around the U.S.-China trade war and its effect on China's weakening economic growth, three people with knowledge of Chinese monetary deliberations told Reuters.

Hours before the U.S. action, PBOC Governor Yi Gang, who has been a key player in U.S.-China trade negotiations, said the yuan was now at an appropriate level given China's economic fundamentals. He said that China would not engage in a competitive devaluation and would maintain the stability and continuity of foreign exchange management policies.

The PBOC had linked the yuan's weakness to the fallout from the trade war, but said it would not change its currency policy and that two-way fluctuations in the yuan's value were normal.

With the escalating trade war giving Beijing fewer reasons to maintain yuan stability, some analysts said they expect the currency to continue to weaken further to as low as 7.3 to the dollar.


(GRAPHIC: CNY breaks 7/dollar - Aug 5, 2019 -

The flare-up in trade tensions has renewed global financial market concerns over how much China will allow the yuan to weaken to offset heavier pressure on its exporters.

Despite slowing economic growth over the past year amid the intensifying trade war, China has not seen a rush of capital flight, thanks to capital controls put in place during the last economic downturn and growing foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds.


(GRAPHIC: EM FX and trade war - Aug 5, 2019 -

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou in SHANGHAI and Noah Sin in HONG KONG, Andrea Shalal, Makini Brice and David Lawder in WASHINGTON; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu in SHANGHAI and Stella Qiu in BEIJING and Susan Heavey and Noel Randewich in NEW YORK; editing by Shri Navaratnam and David Gregorio)

By David Lawder, Andrea Shalal and Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.90% 25717.74 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 -3.60% 7415.690729 Delayed Quote.23.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.47% 7726.039511 Delayed Quote.22.24%
S&P 500 -2.98% 2844.74 Delayed Quote.16.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:20pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tumble, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:38pU.S. designates China a currency manipulator, escalating trade war
RE
07:37pWall St. sinks as yuan slide inflames U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
07:28pStock market slump raises fears of deeper pain
RE
06:30pS&P 500 futures fall after U.S. Treasury calls China currency manipulator
RE
05:59pBig U.S. investors use summer sell-off to ramp up bets
RE
05:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Sharply as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at..
DJ
05:49pU.S. Designates China as Currency Manipulator--Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TYSON FOODS 83.83 Delayed Quote.5.10%
ABIOMED 204.53 Delayed Quote.1.95%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 81 Delayed Quote.1.67%
LINDE PLC 190.63 Delayed Quote.1.56%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 37.42 Delayed Quote.1.38%
TAPESTRY INC 27.84 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 150.79 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
VALERO ENERGY 75.78 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
WYNN RESORTS 111.1 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 28.8 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group