Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
0.70%
2835.14 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/29 04:46:19 pm
2834.4 PTS   +0.67%
09:04pU.S. investors seek comfort in flood of data
RE
05:20pLyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
05:20pLyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. investors seek comfort in flood of data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 09:04pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street will be watching next week's economic data with a laser focus after a dismal February jobs report and recessionary warning signals from U.S. Treasury yields.

By Sinéad Carew

After the longest U.S. government shutdown on record, bad weather and a late 2018 equities sell-off muddied market participants' view on the U.S. economy in recent months, they are hoping for a clearer view from upcoming data.

Investors have been anxious for reassurance since U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields last Friday fell below three-month Treasury bill yields for the first time since 2007.

The S&P fell almost 2 percent that day as yield curve inversions are widely viewed as recessionary indicators and this one occurred two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve pulled back on expected rate hikes amid signs of slowing economic growth.

"Investors are going to be hyper-sensitive to data," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago. "The yield curve inversion is the manifestation of investors' fears that the U.S. is getting caught up in a global slowdown."

Many investors say they do not expect a U.S. recession any time soon. But they are seeking confirmation for this optimism in next week's data, which includes retail sales, manufacturing activity, durable goods orders and non-farm payrolls.

Reports that meet or beat expectations "would suggest the soft patch we entered the year with is temporary" and would confirm economic projections for 2019, said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

February's U.S. retail sales data, due on Monday, and the March jobs report, scheduled for Friday, may be the most closely watched indicators as economists want reassurance on the spending power and confidence of U.S. consumers, which represent about 70 percent of the U.S. economy.

U.S. non-farm payroll growth almost stalled in February, with only 20,000 jobs created. Economists polled by Reuters last expected an average of 170,000 new jobs for March.

January retail sales rose a modest 0.2 percent after a December decline, but were not seen as strong enough to alter slowing U.S. economic momentum. Economists, on average, expect a February increase of 0.3 percent.

"If we were to witness a faltering of the U.S consumer, that would be very difficult for markets, which are relying on the U.S. consumer to propel the cycle through at least another year," said Frances Donald, head of macroeconomic strategy at Manulife in Toronto.

Graphic: Jobs reboun
d sharply in month following last two slowdowns - https://tmsnrt.rs/2HNQePZ

But Donald expects a rebound in both retail sales and jobs, since the last reports were weakened by the December-January government shutdown. She will also watch durable goods data, due on Tuesday, for a view on corporate capital spending.

"I have less conviction capex will take off markedly, but if we do see an improvement, that would be a substantial surprise," said Donald.

Strong capex would also surprise TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan, who says companies have stalled spending as they await the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.

Kinahan says U.S.-China tensions could mute market reactions to data "unless it's so far off to the upside or the downside." The two countries are due to negotiate in Washington, D.C., next week after what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said were "constructive" talks in Beijing this week.

Options contracts on the S&P 500 Index and its tracking fund, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, show a modest uptick in the volatility priced into contracts expiring next Friday, compared with other near-term expirations.

“We should expect more volatile days,” said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis. “Probably the job numbers will be the biggest focus, partly because of February’s miss and partly due to the overall concerns about slower growth."

Manufacturing data will also be under close scrutiny on Monday after weak U.S. and German March data last Friday, according to Cresset's Ablin.

While Ameriprise's Price is expecting solid data, he cautions: "The market has more downside risk than upside risk primarily because of the yield inversion, the concern over the tone of economic data over the past few months, not just in the United States, but around the world."

(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.82% 25928.68 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.80% 7378.771474 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 7729.320696 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P 500 0.67% 2834.4 Delayed Quote.12.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:04pU.S. investors seek comfort in flood of data
RE
05:20pLyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
05:20pLyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
05:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise, Notching Best Quarter Since the C..
DJ
05:03pTrade hopes lift Wall Street; S&P 500 notches best quarter since 2009
RE
04:45pTrade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound
RE
04:39pTrade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound
RE
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies More Than 200 Points As S&P 500 Logs Its Best Qu..
DJ
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise, Notching Best Quarter In Years
DJ
03:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise, Pacing for Best Quarter Since Cri..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARMAX 69.8 Delayed Quote.9.61%
CELGENE CORPORATION 94.34 Delayed Quote.7.88%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 41.33 Delayed Quote.5.06%
WESTERN DIGITAL 48.06 Delayed Quote.5.05%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 47.89 Delayed Quote.4.13%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 45.75 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
HOLLYFRONTIER 49.27 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 94.37 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 55.56 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
PVH CORPORATION 121.95 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About