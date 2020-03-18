Log in
U.S. oil plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns trigger market meltdown

03/18/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with U.S. crude futures hitting an 18-year low, as governments worldwide accelerated lockdowns to counter the coronavirus pandemic that is causing global fuel demand to collapse.

Oil futures have lost more than half their value in the past 10 days, as schools have closed, businesses have shuttered and governments worldwide have urged residents to limit gatherings.

Global oil demand by the end of March could fall as much as 8 million to 9 million barrels per day (bpd), Goldman Sachs said.

Investors broadly fled risky assets again on Wednesday, after equity markets recovered on Monday. U.S. stocks slumped, with the S&P 500 dropping 7%, triggering a 15-minute halt to trading, while copper futures fell 6.9%.

U.S. crude fell $6.58, or 24.4%, to settle at $20.37 a barrel. U.S. crude futures have lost 56% over last 10 days, in the worst 10-day trading stretch since the contract launched in 1983.

GRAPHIC: Popular U.S. crude export grade prices plunge -

Brent crude settled down $3.85, or 13.4%, at $24.88 a barrel after dropping as low as $24.52, its weakest since 2003.

"The market is cascading. It's trying to search for a bottom and it doesn't seem able to find one," said Gene McGillian, vice president of research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "There are fears of an economic collapse because of what this virus represents, globally."

The oil market was already reeling after Saudi Arabia decided this month to dramatically increase supply since it and Russia could not agree to cut output in anticipation of weaker demand.

Saudi Arabia has so far ignored entreaties to act to balance the market, reiterating plans to maintain production at more than 12 million barrels per day, which would be a record.

"Things changed very quickly - we had one extreme event collide with another," said John Saucer, vice president of research at Mobius Risk Group in Houston.

U.S. crude futures fell even after weekly U.S. data showed notable declines in gasoline and diesel inventories. Crude stocks rose by 2 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell by 6.2 million and 2.9 million barrels, respectively.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo and Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.64% 19626.86 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -5.68% 7049.688694 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -6.07% 6890.519963 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 -6.84% 2356.37 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
