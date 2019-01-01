Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Uncertainty Hounds Stocks Going Into 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 06:15pm CET

By Akane Otani

Stock investors are heading into the new year with a sense of wariness after contending with sharp reversals across much of the market in the fourth quarter.

Technology shares that had soared in prior years retreated late in 2018, hurt by worries about valuations and signs of slowing sales growth among industry giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Energy shares slid with oil prices, while shares of trade-sensitive manufacturers and auto makers lost ground as Beijing and Washington fought over trade policy.

After rising 9% through the first three quarters of the year, the S&P 500 gave up all of those gains and ended the year down 6.2%, its weakest performance since 2008. Apple and Amazon, which in August and September became the first companies to top $1 trillion in market value, lost those mantles. Slower-growing Microsoft Corp. became the largest publicly traded U.S. company for the first time since 2003. And health-care stocks--considered defensive investments that usually hold up better in times of economic turbulence -- overtook technology shares as the strongest performers in the S&P 500.

Many investors believe the bull market still has room to run. Earnings are growing at a clip that analysts say can sustain stock gains. The U.S. economy, while slowing, is still in expansion mode. Perhaps most reassuringly, the Federal Reserve -- which many had feared might move aggressively on interest rates -- has shown signs of being amenable to a more gradual pace of rate increases. That supports stocks, which lose some of their luster relative to bonds when investors can get higher yields with less risk elsewhere.

Even so, worries that the nearly decadelong bull market is approaching its final stages are likely to keep investors on edge. Some say so-called value stocks -- whose earnings growth tends to be slower, albeit steadier, than their growth counterparts -- may offer fresh gains in the coming year.

Others say that while they will stay invested in U.S. stocks, they also will scope out opportunities to scoop up cheaper shares in emerging markets.

No matter how investors plan to approach 2019, many agree on one thing: The ebullience that drove shares around the world higher at the start of 2018 appears to have long faded.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 23327.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6329.9646 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 6635.2774 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P 500 0.85% 2506.85 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:15pUS : U.S. Stocks Face Rocky Path Ahead in 2019
DJ
07:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Face Rocky Path Ahead in 2019
DJ
06:41pRetail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations
DJ
06:15pUncertainty Hounds Stocks Going Into 2019
DJ
2018Financials Rise as Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018US : U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018
DJ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Log Worst Year Since 2008
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX 267.66 Delayed Quote.4.52%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 18.46 Delayed Quote.3.59%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 62.08 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BEST BUY COMPANY 52.96 Delayed Quote.3.16%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 373.5 Delayed Quote.3.00%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 32.87 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
SCANA CORPORATION 47.78 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
DOMINION ENERGY 71.46 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.35 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 38.75 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.