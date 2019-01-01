Uncertainty Hounds Stocks Going Into 2019

By Akane Otani

Stock investors are heading into the new year with a sense of wariness after contending with sharp reversals across much of the market in the fourth quarter.

Technology shares that had soared in prior years retreated late in 2018, hurt by worries about valuations and signs of slowing sales growth among industry giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Energy shares slid with oil prices, while shares of trade-sensitive manufacturers and auto makers lost ground as Beijing and Washington fought over trade policy.

After rising 9% through the first three quarters of the year, the S&P 500 gave up all of those gains and ended the year down 6.2%, its weakest performance since 2008. Apple and Amazon, which in August and September became the first companies to top $1 trillion in market value, lost those mantles. Slower-growing Microsoft Corp. became the largest publicly traded U.S. company for the first time since 2003. And health-care stocks--considered defensive investments that usually hold up better in times of economic turbulence -- overtook technology shares as the strongest performers in the S&P 500.

Many investors believe the bull market still has room to run. Earnings are growing at a clip that analysts say can sustain stock gains. The U.S. economy, while slowing, is still in expansion mode. Perhaps most reassuringly, the Federal Reserve -- which many had feared might move aggressively on interest rates -- has shown signs of being amenable to a more gradual pace of rate increases. That supports stocks, which lose some of their luster relative to bonds when investors can get higher yields with less risk elsewhere.

Even so, worries that the nearly decadelong bull market is approaching its final stages are likely to keep investors on edge. Some say so-called value stocks -- whose earnings growth tends to be slower, albeit steadier, than their growth counterparts -- may offer fresh gains in the coming year.

Others say that while they will stay invested in U.S. stocks, they also will scope out opportunities to scoop up cheaper shares in emerging markets.

No matter how investors plan to approach 2019, many agree on one thing: The ebullience that drove shares around the world higher at the start of 2018 appears to have long faded.

