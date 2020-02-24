Utilities Down, But Losses Limited By Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but losses were limited by safe-haven demand.

The SPDR Utility Select Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the price of the utility industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500 was down by less than 1% while the broad index was down by roughly 3%.

The utility industry group is still up by more than 9% for the year to date, while the broad S&P 500 is teetering on the flat line for 2020 so far.

The utilities sector may be overvalued after an extended winning streak related to historically low interest rates, said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.

