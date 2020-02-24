Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
Utilities Down, But Losses Limited By Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

02/24/2020

Shares of power producers fell, but losses were limited by safe-haven demand.

The SPDR Utility Select Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the price of the utility industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500 was down by less than 1% while the broad index was down by roughly 3%.

The utility industry group is still up by more than 9% for the year to date, while the broad S&P 500 is teetering on the flat line for 2020 so far.

The utilities sector may be overvalued after an extended winning streak related to historically low interest rates, said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.56% 27960.8 Delayed Quote.1.59%
NASDAQ 100 -3.89% 9079.632311 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.71% 9221.280101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
S&P 500 -3.35% 3225.89 Delayed Quote.3.31%
