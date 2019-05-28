Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.03%
2801.41 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/28 05:12:42 pm
2802.39 PTS   -0.84%
05:05pUtilities Down as Sector's Upward Momentum Slows -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer
DJ
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer
DJ
Utilities Down as Sector's Upward Momentum Slows -- Utilities Roundup

05/28/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as the sector lost upward momentum. The SPDR Select Utilities Sector exchange-traded fund, which reflects the price of the utilities sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, has continued to climb during May as all the other S&P 500 industry groups stumbled. But Wall Street strategists have warned that the sector looks overvalued based on long-term charts after a strong run in recent years when it was often inversely correlated to Treasury yields. That correlation broke down Tuesday as both Treasury yields and utilities fell, suggesting the sector's momentum may have broken.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.93% 25347.77 Delayed Quote.9.68%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7278.375894 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7607.350732 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2802.39 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 29.23 Real-time Quote.10.55%
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES 118.84 Delayed Quote.4.75%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 35.195 Real-time Quote.2.85%
DISCOVERY INC 27.9 Delayed Quote.2.80%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 681.025 Real-time Quote.2.79%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 44.65 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
FOOT LOCKER 41.845 Real-time Quote.-5.75%
MYLAN NV 17.83 Real-time Quote.-6.06%
GILEAD SCIENCES 62.73 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 29.06 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
Heatmap :
