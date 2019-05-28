Utilities Down as Sector's Upward Momentum Slows -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as the sector lost upward momentum. The SPDR Select Utilities Sector exchange-traded fund, which reflects the price of the utilities sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, has continued to climb during May as all the other S&P 500 industry groups stumbled. But Wall Street strategists have warned that the sector looks overvalued based on long-term charts after a strong run in recent years when it was often inversely correlated to Treasury yields. That correlation broke down Tuesday as both Treasury yields and utilities fell, suggesting the sector's momentum may have broken.

