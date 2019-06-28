Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.06%
2939.85 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/28 05:04:10 pm
2941.76 PTS   +0.58%
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wraps up its best June in decades as G20 convenes
RE
05:16pMicrosoft Is the Surprise Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields remained under pressure. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hovered around 2% in advance of key trade talks at the Group of 20 gathering in Japan. Utility stocks have been among the stronger groups on the S&P 500 in the first half of the year, as an unexpected retreat in Treasury yields has stirred interest in their dividend yields. New York residents and advocates are voicing concerns about Consolidated Edison's proposed electrical and natural-gas rate increases, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26599.96 Delayed Quote.13.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7671.074871 Delayed Quote.20.97%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8006.243941 Delayed Quote.20.08%
S&P 500 0.58% 2941.76 Delayed Quote.16.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wraps up its best June in decades as G2..
RE
05:16pMicrosoft Is the Surprise Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher With S&P 500 Up 17% For Year To Date Ahe..
DJ
05:06pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:38pGlobal stocks advance to end first half as G20 in focus
RE
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Posts Best First Half in 22 Years
DJ
04:32pMaterials Up on G-20 Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End a Volatile Quarter Higher
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN DIGITAL 47.55 Delayed Quote.6.73%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 196.94 Delayed Quote.4.64%
CONAGRA BRANDS 26.52 Delayed Quote.4.29%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 71.76 Delayed Quote.3.89%
ABBVIE 72.72 Delayed Quote.3.89%
CISCO SYSTEMS 54.62 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
ROLLINS 35.87 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
RAYTHEON 173.88 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
BIOGEN 233.82 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DOW INC 49.31 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About