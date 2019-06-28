Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields remained under pressure. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hovered around 2% in advance of key trade talks at the Group of 20 gathering in Japan. Utility stocks have been among the stronger groups on the S&P 500 in the first half of the year, as an unexpected retreat in Treasury yields has stirred interest in their dividend yields. New York residents and advocates are voicing concerns about Consolidated Edison's proposed electrical and natural-gas rate increases, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com