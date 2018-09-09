Wages Are Rising. Will Inflation Follow?

Inflation will be front and center for investors this week. Labor Department data out last Friday showed strong gains in U.S. workers' wages, sparking selling in government bonds. The declines sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises as bond prices fall, to its highest level since Aug. 8, widening the gap between the 10-year and two-year yields. Since the beginning of the year, investors have been searching for signs of inflation, which poses a threat to the value of a bond's fixed interest and principal. Should wages accelerate, some analysts expect the gains to power more consumer spending, leading to a cycle of price increases throughout the economy.

A larger-than-expected gain in average hourly wages raised new concerns on Friday about an acceleration in inflation. Wage gains are typically considered a precursor to inflation. The slow pace of pay increases earlier this year had been matched by rising prices for gasoline. That had diminished some of the increase to purchasing power that was expected to come from the 2017 tax cuts.

Investors, however, aren't betting on a large acceleration in price increases. A measure of bets on average annual inflation over the next 10 years, known as the 10-year break-even rate, rose modestly Friday to 2.11 percentage points. Bondholders have been reluctant to bet on a faster pace of consumer-price increases. Continued tension between the U.S. and its major trading partners has dampened economic activity and threatens to further restrain the pace of growth.

Investors will get a fresh look at inflation prospects next week when the Labor Department releases the consumer-price index. The index reached a six-year high earlier in 2018, propelled by rising prices for energy, transportation services and shelter.

Economists will watch for continued strength in consumer spending, an engine of the economy, when the Commerce Department releases August retail-sales data this Friday. Growth in retail sales in July was driven by stronger spending at grocery stores, restaurants, department stores and clothing stores.

Shares of retailers have been among the best performers in the S&P 500 this year, an unexpected turnaround fueled by strong earnings, buoyant consumer confidence and a nationwide shopping spree. Department stores, discounters and auto-parts retailers are some of the biggest gainers.