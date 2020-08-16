Wall St Week Ahead-Biden victory? Disputed election? Wall Street prices in November outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Investors are girding their
portfolios for market moves ahead of the U.S. presidential vote,
as election season kicks into higher gear with the Democratic
National Convention in the coming week.
Though elections have loomed large on investors' radar this
year, their influence on markets has taken a backseat to the
coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented stimulus from U.S.
policymakers.
That may change in coming weeks, investors said. Some are
beefing up cash positions or making bets on a flare-up in
volatility as they eye a range of outcomes, including the
possibility that the contest between President Donald Trump and
presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden may yield a result that
is not immediately certain or likely to be disputed.
"There's plenty of reasons to believe that the election
outcome is going to be drawn out," said Lamar Villere, a
portfolio manager at Villere & Co. "That's going to show the
cracks in a market that's been priced for perfection."
Villere's firm has raised its cash levels to as high as 20%
of assets as a hedge against election-induced volatility in a
stock market some say has become richly valued - the S&P 500 has
rallied more than 50% from its lows of the year and trades at
its highest forward price-to-earnings multiple in around two
decades.
Some investors believe the market's performance over the
next few months could point to which candidate will triumph in
November.
The incumbent president has tended to win the White House
when the S&P 500 index has risen in the three months before the
election, data from TD Securities going back to 1930 showed.
That may be bad news for Trump. While the index is up about
3% for this month, August kicks off what has historically been
the weakest three-month stretch of the year for equities, where
the average historic return stands at about 0%, according to
data from BofA Global Research.
At the same time, no incumbent has been awarded a second
term in the midst of a recession, TD securities wrote.
Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday after Biden had selected
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
A Biden victory - as well as a possible Democratic sweep of
the House and Senate - could threaten policies championed by
Trump and generally favored by Wall Street, including lower
corporate tax rates and fewer regulations, analysts said.
"The full implications of a future Biden presidency could
unsettle markets in the first instance," analysts at Oxford
Economics said in a recent note.
A proposed corporate tax rate increase to 28% could shave
about 5.5% off 2021 S&P 500 earnings, lower capital spending by
around $50 billion and lead to a $100 billion decline in stock
buybacks, according to J.P.Morgan.
At the same time, a Biden administration would likely move
away from Trump's trade tariffs in Europe and China, helping
international and emerging market stocks outperform U.S.
equities in the year ahead, said Stuart Katz, chief investment
officer of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management.
At least one of Biden's flagship policies - a $2 trillion
increase in infrastructure spending - could further weigh on the
already weakened U.S. dollar, Oxford Economics said.
A Trump re-election, meanwhile, could allay concerns over
higher taxes but spark renewed fears of U.S.-China trade
tensions, said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at
AxiCorp.
A second term for Trump could also be positive for oil and
gas companies which may benefit from a further relaxation of
Obama-era regulations, Innes said.
Investors should also prepare for the possibility that the
president could cast doubt on the veracity of the vote or pull
out of the race altogether, wrote Joseph Amato, CIO of equities
at Neuberger Berman, said in a recent note.
Trump escalated fears of a contested election in a late July
tweet, suggesting the election be delayed until people can
"properly, securely and safely vote."
"The further behind he is in the polls, the more provocative
his decision-making could become," Amato wrote.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Richard Chang)