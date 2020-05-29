Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

By David Randall

Investors are taking a closer look at the market's consumer discretionary companies as a reopening U.S. economy fuels hopes of a turnaround for some of the sector's hardest-hit names.

Many companies in the sector have been battered by the country-wide coronavirus-fueled lockdowns that have weighed on growth and damaged retail spending over the last several months, though the stocks of a few, like Amazon, have soared.

A gradual lifting of lockdowns in some states has stirred hopes for a bounce back for the retailers that make up much of the sector.

Some investors, however, say it may be months before consumers return to their previous shopping habits, making it unlikely that the companies will see a pickup in revenues in the near term.

Firms ranging from middle-income retailers such as Gap IncN> and American Eagle Outfitters Inc to high-end destinations like Tiffany & Co and Vail Resorts Inc are expected to report results in the week ahead.

"This particular group is full of landmines," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "There is not going to be a lot of investor follow-through until we get some certainty with what future revenue prospects are going to be."

Shares of the Gap, for instance, are down 43% for the year to date. A recession that persists through the fourth quarter of this year would reduce the company's revenues by 40%, according to a note by research firm Trefis.

Next Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to show that the unemployment rate rose to 19.8% in May, smashing April's record 14.7%, according to a Reuters poll. Non-farm payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, adding to the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month.

Cox is focusing on dominant players such as Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp, which have a mix of essential items such as groceries as well as electronics and games that can appeal to customers who may face extended lockdowns during a potential second wave of the virus.

Overall, retail companies in the S&P 500 are up 12.9% for the year to date, a gain powered largely by Amazon's 31% rally. Apparel companies, by comparison, are down 16.2% over the same time.

Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist for the Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Solutions team, says retail companies will likely show rising expenses over the next several quarters due to items like more frequent sanitation of stores and technology purchases aimed at increasing the productivity of employees working from home.

"It's really going to be a challenge to get a clear read of the direction for quite a while," he said.

Despite those headwinds, investors may still gravitate toward companies that are able either to tap the capital markets for funds or draw from their financial reserves, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives with the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Retailers such as J. Crew and J.C. Penney have already filed for bankruptcy due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving more opportunity for companies that are able to survive and grab market share, said Frederick.

"You're getting set up for potential upside surprises," he said. "You may take a step back and look at this and say, 'No matter how awful these numbers may be, at least they're still in business.'"

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 25383.11 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
NASDAQ 100 1.47% 9555.524843 Delayed Quote.7.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 9489.872484 Delayed Quote.4.42%
S&P 500 0.48% 3044.31 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05/29WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reo..
RE
05/29Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
RE
05/29Stocks end mostly higher on Trump China comments
RE
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Notch Big Monthly Gains
DJ
05/29Stocks rebound on relief at Trump's response to China over Hong Kong
RE
05/29Stocks rebound on relief at Trump's response to China over Hong Kong
RE
05/29Stocks rebound on relief at Trump's response to China over Hong Kong
RE
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End May With Big Monthly Gains
DJ
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised for Big Monthly Gains
DJ
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 22.78 Delayed Quote.8.79%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 612.81 Delayed Quote.5.98%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 508.59 Delayed Quote.5.19%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 148.12 Delayed Quote.4.91%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 47.82 Delayed Quote.4.88%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 21.34 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
APACHE CORPORATION 10.79 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
NORDSTROM, INC 16.13 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
COTY INC. 3.63 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 14.21 Delayed Quote.-14.24%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group