Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street down on flight from tech stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

A volatile day on Wall Street Tuesday ended with losses across the board.

The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon.

While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.

Overall, April has been a stellar month for stocks, with the market clawing back from deep losses.

But economist Max Wolff of Multivariate says he's worried that investors haven't priced in the new economy people will return to once lockdowns have ended.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ECONOMIST AND MANAGING MEMBER, MULTIVARIATE, MAX WOLFF, SAYING:

"My biggest worry is about the following. The market seems to be fixated on getting back from the quarantine. I certainly understand that after being in quarantine with everyone else. But the truth is what we get back to isn't what we left. And I don't see any indication that we've priced that."

Meanwhile - Google's parent company Alphabet kicked off a spate of big tech earnings this week, reporting after the closing bell.

It beat Wall Street expectations on revenue, which was up 13% in the first quarter compared to same period last year after its Google unit experienced a smaller drop-off in ad spending than what was expected.

Also reporting late in the session, Starbucks, which posted a 10% drop in global sales. The coffee chain's shares fell after the bell.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 24101.55 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
NASDAQ 100 -1.81% 8677.600023 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.40% 8607.731155 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 -0.52% 2863.39 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:50pWall Street down on flight from tech stocks
RE
05:26pFinancials Pare Gains As Volatility Resurfaces In Oil, Stocks, Bonds -- Finan..
DJ
05:23pCompanies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years -- Update
DJ
05:18pJunk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes -- and Concerns
DJ
04:59pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
04:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Modestly Lower
DJ
04:57pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
04:57pStocks rise despite mixed earnings while investors weigh easing of lockdowns
RE
04:49pWall Street down on flight from techs; move to value limits loss on Dow, S&P ..
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Modestly Lower
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 21.82 Delayed Quote.15.21%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 47.6 Delayed Quote.15.00%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.09 Delayed Quote.14.42%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 31.58 Delayed Quote.13.39%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.26 Delayed Quote.12.38%
WATERS CORPORATION 184.11 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 145.43 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 96.43 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
ARCONIC INC. 8.2 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 71.81 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group