S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/07 05:18:25 pm
3145.32 PTS   -1.08%
05:58pDollar Briefly Edges Up as Investors Retreat Toward Safety -- Update
DJ
05:41pWall Street drops after strong rally
RE
05:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall After Recent Rally
DJ
Wall Street drops after strong rally

07/07/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Investors took profits Tuesday, ending the S&P 500's and Nasdaq's five-day winning streak. A further rise in coronavirus cases and the expansion of New York's quarantine helped drive down economically sensitive stocks like banks and industrials.

The Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 1%. The Nasdaq shed nine-tenths percent.

DataTrek Research co-founder, Nick Colas:

"It looks like the market today is digesting some of the recent gains. Very natural. I think we're in the middle of a holding period for stocks that will last until we get corporate earnings."

While the coronavirus caseload hurt investor sentiment Tuesday, others were attracted to shares of Novavax, which jumped 32%. The U.S. government awarded the drugmaker $1.6 billion to cover testing, commercialization and production of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Providing the biggest ballast to the S&P was Walmart's nearly 7% rise. The tech news website Recode reports the retailer is close to launching a membership program, Walmart+, that would compete head-on with Amazon's Prime service. Amazon shares dropped nearly 2%.
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.51% 25890.18 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NASDAQ 100 -0.75% 10524.010607 Delayed Quote.21.42%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.86% 10343.888649 Delayed Quote.16.28%
S&P 500 -1.08% 3145.32 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WALMART INC. 126.95 Delayed Quote.6.78%
ROLLINS, INC. 45.62 Delayed Quote.6.71%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 265.13 Delayed Quote.6.52%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 72.94 Delayed Quote.3.31%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 299.06 Delayed Quote.2.66%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.91 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 95.98 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 10.35 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 32.55 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.11 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
