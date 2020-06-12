Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
06/12 05:38:33 pm
3041.31 PTS   +1.31%
05:41pBanks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pWall Street ends higher
RE
Wall Street ends higher

06/12/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Bargain hunters scoured the markets for hard-hit stocks Friday after Thursday's deep decline, driving the indexes higher. Trading was choppy. Thursday's biggest losers - financial and energy - were Friday's biggest winners.

The Dow gained nearly 2% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq added more than 1%.

Nevertheless, the major indexes suffered their worst weekly declines since late March

Mercadien Asset Management president Ken Kamen:

"Longer term, markets are in pretty good shape. So no, it won't retest the lows."

Hertz shares hurtled higher. The rental car company operating under bankruptcy protection said it plans to sell up to $1 billion in shares to raise capital.

At least 10 analysts raised their price targets on Adobe stock, driving the shares up. Strong demand for its cloud software pushed the Photoshop maker's quarterly earnings past analysts' expectations.

The latest quarter didn't work out for Lululemon. Athletic wear makers saw higher demand for their apparel as consumers exercised at home, but store closures caused the yoga pants maker to miss Wall Street's targets for revenue and profit for the first time in about three years.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.90% 25605.54 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9663.774876 Delayed Quote.9.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 9588.808163 Delayed Quote.5.80%
S&P 500 1.31% 3041.31 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
