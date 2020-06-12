Wall Street ends higher

Bargain hunters scoured the markets for hard-hit stocks Friday after Thursday's deep decline, driving the indexes higher. Trading was choppy. Thursday's biggest losers - financial and energy - were Friday's biggest winners.

The Dow gained nearly 2% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq added more than 1%.

Nevertheless, the major indexes suffered their worst weekly declines since late March

Mercadien Asset Management president Ken Kamen:

"Longer term, markets are in pretty good shape. So no, it won't retest the lows."

Hertz shares hurtled higher. The rental car company operating under bankruptcy protection said it plans to sell up to $1 billion in shares to raise capital.

At least 10 analysts raised their price targets on Adobe stock, driving the shares up. Strong demand for its cloud software pushed the Photoshop maker's quarterly earnings past analysts' expectations.

The latest quarter didn't work out for Lululemon. Athletic wear makers saw higher demand for their apparel as consumers exercised at home, but store closures caused the yoga pants maker to miss Wall Street's targets for revenue and profit for the first time in about three years.