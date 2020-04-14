Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street gain fueled by hopes to ease lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:07pm EDT

Wall Street was in rally mode Tuesday as hopes grow around plans to get people back to work and scale back public restrictions that have tipped the global economy into a recession.

Earnings season also kicked off Tuesday with a plunge in profits that was not as deep as feared.

The Dow jumped 2.4 percent. The S&P 500 gained 3 percent. The Nasdaq was the star - up roughly 4 percent.

Hopeful investors went back into the tech names that drove the market to record highs back in February.

Apple traded higher on a small rebound in iPhone shipments to China. Amazon closed at an all-time high. And shares of Netflix flirted with a fresh 52-week high.

Randy Watts, chief investment officer, O'Neil Global Advisors.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) RANDY WATTS, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, O'NEIL GLOBAL ADVISORS, SAYING:

"We like a lot of the secular leaders - stocks like Netflix, Amazon, Docusign, Zoom - so companies that have good secular businesses that are growing. They were growing before the virus hit we think they will keep growing after. In terms of earnings season, we do think it could provide an excuse for the market to pull back a little bit. Earnings are forecasted be down 11 percent for the quarter and importantly earnings are now forecasted by Wall Street to be down about 10 percent for the entire year."

Investors got their first glimpse on earnings starting with JPMorgan Chase.

Profits plunged by more than two-thirds in the first quarter.

America's largest bank laid aside roughly $7 billion to cover potential loan losses in the coming months. But some investors fear the bank could potentially be on the hook for billions in bad loans after CEO Jamie Dimon warned the economy was facing a recession that would be "fairly severe." The stock was down 3 percent.

Profits at struggling bank Wells Fargo were down sharply as well. It set aside nearly $4 billion for loans that could go unpaid. Its stock was down 4 percent.

Earnings rose at drugmaker Johnson and Johnson thanks to higher revenues from cancer drugs and a boost from consumer medicines like Tylenol. It cut its 2020 profit forecast due to uncertainties but in a bullish sign JNJ raised its quarterly dividend. The stock bounced 4 percent.

Airlines rallied after sources told Reuters some in the hard-hit sector were close to accepting the terms of a $25 billion financial assistance program from the U.S. government.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23949.76 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.31% 8692.155265 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.95% 8515.740451 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 3.06% 2846.06 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
08:01pAsian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk
RE
07:07pWall Street gain fueled by hopes to ease lockdown
RE
05:36pP&G boosts dividend, says earnings to be released ahead of schedule
RE
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy
DJ
04:58pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:53pWall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
RE
04:49pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:43pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy
DJ
03:00pStrength of U.S. consumer staples stocks shows cracks as market recovers
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 37.84 Delayed Quote.13.40%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.41 Delayed Quote.10.59%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 12.51 Delayed Quote.8.78%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.35 Delayed Quote.8.71%
COTY INC. 6.29 Delayed Quote.8.64%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 141 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 31.65 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.12 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 30.89 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 9.11 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group