Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-1.31%
2893.72 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/02 05:17:41 pm
2932.05 PTS   -0.73%
07:50aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:46aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:35aWall Street headed lower as yuan slide deepens trade fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street headed lower as yuan slide deepens trade fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:35am EDT
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to more losses on Monday as China's yuan hit its lowest in a decade, spurring a continuation of a sell-off on trade concerns on Friday that generated the S&P 500's worst weekly performance of 2019.

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008 on Monday, a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness that could further inflame the trade conflict with the United States.

All three of Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply at the end of last week after President Donald Trump upended a temporary trade truce by promising another round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

The support that markets have seen since May from expectations of an aggressive round of monetary easing has also evaporated in the aftermath of the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement last week.

The S&P 500 and Dow e-minis fell by around 1.4%, while futures on the Nasdaq, heavily exposed by its chipmakers and other global technology players to Chinese markets, were down 1.7%.

Shares of Apple Inc slid 2.5% in premarket trading as analysts expected the newly proposed tariffs to hurt demand for its flagship iPhone, while chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp, Micron Technology Inc and Intel Corp dropped between 1.4% and 3.4%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc fell between 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Signals from the bond market were also daunting as investors' searching for safer assets sent the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to fresh three-year lows following their biggest weekly drop in seven years on Friday. [US/]

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground, with Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc down between 1.7% and 2.3%.

In economic news, data due at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected to show the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 in July from 55.1 a month earlier.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES -1.41% 29.44 Delayed Quote.59.48%
ALPHABET -1.28% 1196.32 Delayed Quote.14.48%
AMAZON.COM -1.73% 1823.24 Delayed Quote.21.39%
APPLE -2.12% 204.02 Delayed Quote.29.34%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.58% 339.56 Delayed Quote.5.29%
CATERPILLAR INC. -1.77% 124.54 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.37% 26485.01 Delayed Quote.13.54%
FACEBOOK -1.93% 189.02 Delayed Quote.44.19%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.66% 48.68 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 1.10% 44.08 Delayed Quote.38.92%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7692.800541 Delayed Quote.23.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.32% 8004.073308 Delayed Quote.22.24%
NETFLIX -0.21% 318.83 Delayed Quote.19.12%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.26% 161.19 Delayed Quote.20.74%
S&P 500 -0.73% 2932.05 Delayed Quote.16.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:50aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:46aTrade row slams stocks, yuan slumps to lowest in over a decade
RE
07:35aWall Street headed lower as yuan slide deepens trade fears
RE
07:09aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Down More Than 300 Points As U.S.-China Trade Fi..
DJ
07:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Trade Battle Intensifies
DJ
06:15aStocks to Watch: Prudential Financial, Sealed Air, and NetApp
DJ
05:45aHigher Prices Drive Sales Growth for Restaurants, Food Makers
DJ
05:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Trade Spat Intensifies
DJ
04:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Trade Spat Intensifies
DJ
04:26aGlobal Stocks Drop as Trade Spat Intensifies
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWELL BRANDS 15.34 Delayed Quote.14.22%
FORTINET 86.05 Delayed Quote.8.90%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 44.33 Delayed Quote.7.73%
NOBLE ENERGY 21.88 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WESTERN UNION 21.82 Delayed Quote.3.46%
IPG PHOTONICS 118.5 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 13.27 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES 76.14 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
ARISTA NETWORKS 244.12 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
NETAPP 46.04 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group