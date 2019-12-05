Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.09%
3115.69 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/04 04:20:01 pm
3112.76 PTS   +0.63%
04:08aWall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
04:07aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:08am EST
A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York

At a glance, a near-record accumulation of speculative bets on market tranquility looks like it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Elevated net short positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures are reminiscent of a similar spike in 2017, when prolonged calm in U.S. stocks prompted a rush into short-volatility exchange-traded products. That episode ended with billions of dollars in losses in early 2018 when a surge in volatility caught investors unprepared.

But Wall Street might not be so vulnerable this time around as investors have built up defensive positions in S&P 500 options and VIX-linked exchange-traded products.

"The market isn't complacent," said Stacey Gilbert, portfolio manager for derivatives at Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia. "We have seen shifts over this past month where investors have become more defensive."

That defense looks timely as back-and-forth headlines on the status of a U.S.-China trade deal have jolted stocks this week.

The one-month moving average for the put-to-call ratio of open contracts on the S&P 500 is at 2.2, well above its level ahead of previous sell-offs, data from options analytics firm Trade Alert show. A higher ratio reflects greater demand for puts, which are often used to hedge against a decline in shares.

For a graphic on Defensive options positioning, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9215/9127/Pasted%20Image.jpg

Based on net short positions in VIX futures, investors may not seem very cautious. But while money poured into short-volatility ETFs in 2017, this time around, money is flowing into ETPs that gain from higher volatility.

As assets in long-volatility funds grow, their issuers must load up on VIX futures, which are being supplied by speculators seeking to generate income in a yield-starved environment, said Maneesh Deshpande, head of U.S. equity strategy and global equity derivatives strategy at Barclays in New York.

For a graphic on Specs' short VIX futures close to a record high, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9519/9431/Pasted%20Image.jpg

Assets under management for one of the largest long-volatility VIX-linked exchange-traded products, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN, hit a record high of $1.42 billion in early August and have remained close to those levels. As of Tuesday, the ETN had assets of $1.09 billion, according to YCharts.

"The long-volatility investor is in the driver's seat," Deshpande said.

For a graphic on Growing interest in downside protection, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9515/9427/Pasted%20Image.jpg

The VIX itself also reflects expectations for future stock gyrations well in excess of movements in recent weeks.

The index has risen past 14. By contrast, the S&P 500's 1-month historical volatility, a measure of how much stocks have moved over the last month, sits at just 7.3, according to data from Refinitiv.

That difference "is at one of the highest levels we've seen in years," said Glenmede's Gilbert.

For a graphic on Mind the volatility gap, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9518/9430/Pasted%20Image.jpg

By April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 27649.78 Delayed Quote.18.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 8296.529366 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8566.671901 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 0.63% 3112.76 Delayed Quote.24.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
04:08aWall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
04:07aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEarnings Contract at More Firms In the S&P -- WSJ
DJ
12/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
12/04Wall Street rebounds on trade hopes
RE
12/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
12/04Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle -- Update
DJ
12/04Global stocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
12/04Stocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
L BRANDS, INC. 18.7 Delayed Quote.7.91%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.16 Delayed Quote.6.63%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 105.56 Delayed Quote.6.21%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 130.51 Delayed Quote.5.68%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 96.54 Delayed Quote.5.08%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 462.05 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 50.78 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
NRG ENERGY 39.52 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 86.29 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
SALESFORCE.COM 156.43 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group