What's News: Business & Finance

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and global market turmoil intensifies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is seeking to qualify for federal subsidies to provide broadband service to rural areas over the objections of competitors.

U.S. stocks plunged in their worst day since the 1987 crash, with the Dow falling 10%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slid by nearly as much, entering a bear market.

UPS said David Abney is stepping down as CEO and will be succeeded in the role by board member Carol Tomé, the first outsider to run the delivery company.

Hundreds of small, publicly traded companies will see their audit requirements eased under a rule approved by the SEC.

The ECB's Lagarde unveiled a modest stimulus package to shield Europe's economy from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Juul co-founder James Monsees is stepping down from the board of the e-cigarette maker.

Chip maker Broadcom pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

Tupperware appointed a new chief executive with a background in direct selling to conduct the kitchenware supplier's comeback effort.