S&P 500
Pre-market
-0.10%
2858.99 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/22 10:10:00 pm
2861.82 PTS   -0.04%
Lowe's CEO Takes Aim at Home Depot -- WSJ
DJ
WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
DJ
Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Recruits CVS Finance Chief..
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/23/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2018).

Fed officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and expressed concerns that prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth.

Target said it had its best quarterly results in more than a decade, continuing a string of strong reports from the nation's largest retailers.

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler's global auto-parts business, Magneti Marelli.

The S&P 500 edged lower, even as the index's bull run reached a milestone. The Dow fell 88.69 points, while the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet on lower bond prices.

Sales of existing homes continued their downward slide in July, falling 0.7% from the previous month.

Facebook pulled its data-security app from Apple's app store after Apple ruled the service violated its data-collection policies.

Xiaomi swung to a profit as smartphone sales rose sharply, but a CEO bonus payment weighed on results.

Continental's shares fell nearly 15% after the German auto-parts giant issued a fresh profit warning.

Hartford Financial agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators for $2.1 billion.

Santos is acquiring natural-gas company Quadrant Energy for $2.15 billion.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 25733.6 Delayed Quote.4.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7424.5956 Delayed Quote.15.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7889.0966 Delayed Quote.13.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.7.08%
Latest news on S&P 500
Lowe's CEO Takes Aim at Home Depot -- WSJ
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
DJ
US : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
DJ
Lowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Recruits CVS Finance Chief -- 3rd Upda..
DJ
US : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
DJ
Dollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
RE
S&P 500 bull market now arguably the oldest ever
RE
Dollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
RE
U.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Stocks Drift Lower
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LOWE'S COMPANIES 105.52 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NOBLE ENERGY 29.86 Delayed Quote.3.93%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 262.82 Delayed Quote.3.75%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 86.3 Delayed Quote.3.51%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 20.87 Delayed Quote.3.27%
HANESBRANDS 18.4 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.69 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) 50.16 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
PUBLIC STORAGE 211.04 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CENTURYLINK 22.42 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
