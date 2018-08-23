What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2018).

Fed officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and expressed concerns that prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth.

Target said it had its best quarterly results in more than a decade, continuing a string of strong reports from the nation's largest retailers.

U.S. buyout firm KKR is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler's global auto-parts business, Magneti Marelli.

The S&P 500 edged lower, even as the index's bull run reached a milestone. The Dow fell 88.69 points, while the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet on lower bond prices.

Sales of existing homes continued their downward slide in July, falling 0.7% from the previous month.

Facebook pulled its data-security app from Apple's app store after Apple ruled the service violated its data-collection policies.

Xiaomi swung to a profit as smartphone sales rose sharply, but a CEO bonus payment weighed on results.

Continental's shares fell nearly 15% after the German auto-parts giant issued a fresh profit warning.

Hartford Financial agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators for $2.1 billion.

Santos is acquiring natural-gas company Quadrant Energy for $2.15 billion.