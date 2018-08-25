Log in
08/24 10:10:00 pm
2874.69 PTS   +0.62%
WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Closes at New High
DJ
08/24WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Closes at New High
DJ
08/24WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Closes at New High
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 25, 2018).

Powell defended the Fed's strategy of gradually raising rates against criticisms the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly.

The S&P 500 hit a fresh high, affirming the bull market's longevity. The Dow added 133.37 to 25790.35.

Lenders are stepping up offers of consumer loans with few strings attached, a risky area of finance.

China is increasing efforts to stem the recent depreciation of the yuan.

Malaysian police charged the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal with money laundering.

Cigna and Express Scripts shareholders approved Cigna's purchase of the pharmacy-benefit manager.

Papa John's is mandating diversity training for its staff, as its founder pushes to regain control of the firm.

Waymo is setting up shop in Shanghai, giving Alphabet a foothold in China.

Facebook tapped Antonio Lucio of HP to become its chief marketing officer.

Enbridge agreed to buy the rest of Spectra Energy for about $3.3 billion in stock.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.3.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.6.86%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
AUTODESK 157.2 Delayed Quote.15.33%
NETFLIX 358.82 Delayed Quote.5.79%
ARCONIC 22.23 Delayed Quote.4.71%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 74.09 Delayed Quote.4.10%
SCANA CORPORATION 38.95 Delayed Quote.3.62%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 79.69 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
KROGER 31.2 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
MACY'S 36.51 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
GAP 29.65 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
FOOT LOCKER 48.32 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
