S&P 500
Pre-market
-0.16%
2909.34 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/29 10:10:00 pm
2914.04 PTS   +0.57%
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/30/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 30, 2018).

U.S. corporate profits boomed in the second quarter, up 16.1% by one measure, aided by tax cuts and stronger economic growth than initially reported.

Soaring earnings at smaller publicly traded companies are driving the Russell 2000 to records.

Gains in tech shares lifted stocks, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new highs. The Dow rose 60.55 points.

Top-name biotech analysts are drawing big pay packages amid a boom in the drug-development sector.

Turkey's central bank took steps to undo some emergency support it provided to lenders, jarring investors.

GM's plans to ramp up electric-vehicle output in China were set back amid problems with batteries.

Dick's said weaker sales of Under Armour apparel and a decision to pull back from the hunting business dragged on its results.

Investment funds owning about $1.9 billion of Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds have formed a committee to seek a restructuring.

California lawmakers advanced a bill that requires major companies based in the state to put female directors on their boards.

Salesforce posted broad-based sales growth and increased its backlog of business in the latest quarter.

A Cleveland Browns linebacker and a former Goldman analyst were charged with insider trading.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 26124.57 Delayed Quote.5.69%
NASDAQ 100 1.19% 7660.1797 Delayed Quote.18.35%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.99% 8109.6874 Delayed Quote.16.32%
S&P 500 0.57% 2914.04 Real-time Quote.8.37%
08/29Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
08/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally To Fourth Straight Record Close
DJ
08/29Small Stocks Hang On to Big Gains, for Now -- Update
DJ
08/29US : Oil rises to multi-week highs on U.S. stock draw, falling Iran exports
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 21.77 Delayed Quote.5.17%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 406.62 Delayed Quote.4.25%
ABIOMED, INC. 402.03 Delayed Quote.4.16%
AMAZON.COM 1998.1 Delayed Quote.3.38%
FOOT LOCKER 49.81 Delayed Quote.3.28%
APTIV 90.78 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 77.34 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
WESTERN DIGITAL 63.39 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
BORGWARNER 45.2 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
TIFFANY & CO. 125.48 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
