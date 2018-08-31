What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The SEC is taking steps to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest startups, the agency's chief said.

The Argentine peso hit a record low, prompting the country's central bank to raise rates to 60%, and the Turkish lira slid further.

Campbell Soup plans to divest its international and refrigerated-foods businesses and is leaving the door open to a full sale of the company.

Wells Fargo has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees and is investigating others over alleged expense-policy violations.

An inflation gauge that is closely watched by the Fed accelerated in July to the fastest annual clip since 2012.

Americans spent in excess of income gains in July, keeping the economy humming in the second half.

U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from records. The Dow lost 137.65 points.

VW said its earnings could take a hit of up to $1.17 billion because of emissions-certification delays.

Merrill Lynch is halting a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, effective Oct. 1.

Trump is expected to sign an order Friday directing a review of rules on retirement-savings plans.

A Canadian court annulled regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.