S&P 500
Pre-market
-0.14%
2896.94 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/30 10:10:00 pm
2901.13 PTS   -0.44%
02:02aWALL STREET STO : As Tesla shares fall, Amazon takes over as most sh..
RE
08/30WALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Fall on Tariff Plans
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STO : U.S. stocks drop on fear of escalated trade spat; ..
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST

The SEC is taking steps to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest startups, the agency's chief said.

The Argentine peso hit a record low, prompting the country's central bank to raise rates to 60%, and the Turkish lira slid further.

Campbell Soup plans to divest its international and refrigerated-foods businesses and is leaving the door open to a full sale of the company.

Wells Fargo has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees and is investigating others over alleged expense-policy violations.

An inflation gauge that is closely watched by the Fed accelerated in July to the fastest annual clip since 2012.

Americans spent in excess of income gains in July, keeping the economy humming in the second half.

U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from records. The Dow lost 137.65 points.

VW said its earnings could take a hit of up to $1.17 billion because of emissions-certification delays.

Merrill Lynch is halting a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, effective Oct. 1.

Trump is expected to sign an order Friday directing a review of rules on retirement-savings plans.

A Canadian court annulled regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 25986.92 Delayed Quote.5.13%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 7642.6699 Delayed Quote.19.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 8088.3631 Delayed Quote.17.47%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2901.13 Real-time Quote.8.99%
02:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : As Tesla shares fall, Amazon takes over as most sho..
H&R BLOCK 27.33 Delayed Quote.3.88%
PERKINELMER 92.6 Delayed Quote.2.79%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 52.76 Delayed Quote.1.79%
ABIOMED, INC. 408.58 Delayed Quote.1.63%
APACHE CORPORATION 44.38 Delayed Quote.1.49%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 53.14 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
DAVITA 66.51 Delayed Quote.-8.95%
PVH CORPORATION 141.67 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 115.94 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
DOLLAR TREE 79.78 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
