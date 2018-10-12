Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
1.66%
2773.54 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 10/11 10:10:00 pm
2728.36 PTS   -2.06%
09:06aChinese Stocks Swing to Gains, Selloff Ends in Asia -- Update
DJ
08:47aVolatility Ripples Across the World -- WSJ
DJ
07:18aChina Stocks Sink Again; Other Asian Markets Take a Breather
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

The rout in stocks deepened as heavy selling overseas and failed intraday rallies in the U.S. pushed down major indexes. The Dow fell 545.91 points, leaving it down 5.2% in two days. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively, on Thursday.

China-based Tencent's music-streaming company is postponing its IPO until at least November because of turmoil in global markets.

Some of Sears's big lenders were pushing for the retailer to liquidate rather than try to reorganize through the bankruptcy process.

Mortgage rates rose to nearly 5% this week, their highest point in over seven years and a level that could deter many home buyers.

Public companies won't soon get a break from quarterly earnings reporting, an idea that Trump asked the SEC to study.

China's two mobile-payments giants said stolen Apple IDs were used to swipe customer funds.

Delta said a jump in revenue during the third quarter nearly offset a surge in jet-fuel prices.

Footwear startup Allbirds, a maker of trendy sneakers, has sold a stake to investors at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The NFL's television ratings are up for the first time since 2015.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 25052.83 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6964.0265 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7329.0605 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:06aChinese Stocks Swing to Gains, Selloff Ends in Asia -- Update
DJ
08:47aVolatility Ripples Across the World -- WSJ
DJ
07:18aChina Stocks Sink Again; Other Asian Markets Take a Breather
DJ
07:02aTENCENT MUSIC DELAYS $2 BILLION U.S. : sources
RE
02:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Machines take the blame as U.S. stock market sells ..
RE
02:18aUS : Machines take the blame as U.S. stock market sells off
RE
10/11Newmont Mining Ends Up 7.07%, Largest Percent Gain Since December 2016 -- Dat..
DJ
10/11Government Bonds Gain on Soft Inflation Data, Stock Declines
DJ
10/11CVS Health Closes Down 7.26%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov 2016 -- Data..
DJ
10/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Dow Drops Nearly 1,400 Points In ..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 32.72 Delayed Quote.7.07%
L BRANDS 30.21 Delayed Quote.5.93%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.23 Delayed Quote.3.60%
DELTA AIR LINES 51.48 Delayed Quote.3.56%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 67.7 Delayed Quote.1.90%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 63.99 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES 233.08 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 20.77 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 73.19 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
FLUOR CORPORATION 46.53 Delayed Quote.-17.24%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.