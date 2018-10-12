What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The rout in stocks deepened as heavy selling overseas and failed intraday rallies in the U.S. pushed down major indexes. The Dow fell 545.91 points, leaving it down 5.2% in two days. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively, on Thursday.

China-based Tencent's music-streaming company is postponing its IPO until at least November because of turmoil in global markets.

Some of Sears's big lenders were pushing for the retailer to liquidate rather than try to reorganize through the bankruptcy process.

Mortgage rates rose to nearly 5% this week, their highest point in over seven years and a level that could deter many home buyers.

Public companies won't soon get a break from quarterly earnings reporting, an idea that Trump asked the SEC to study.

China's two mobile-payments giants said stolen Apple IDs were used to swipe customer funds.

Delta said a jump in revenue during the third quarter nearly offset a surge in jet-fuel prices.

Footwear startup Allbirds, a maker of trendy sneakers, has sold a stake to investors at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The NFL's television ratings are up for the first time since 2015.