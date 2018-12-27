Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

12/27/2018 | 08:48am CET

The Dow surged more than 1,000 points for the first time in a single session, rebounding 5% after a four-day selloff put the blue-chip index and the S&P 500, also up 5% on Wednesday, on the brink of a bear market. The Nasdaq gained 5.8%.

Oil prices had their biggest one-day increase in more than two years.

Shareholder activists have had their busiest year ever as market declines make companies more affordable and the investors and their tactics become more widely accepted.

CEOs, fund managers and bankers struggled to figure out how to preserve their relationships with Saudi Arabia's crown prince after Khashoggi's murder.

The SEC and state regulators have brought more than 90 cryptocurrency cases over the past two years, clawing back about $36 million for duped investors.

"Black Panther" and other Disney superheroes powered Hollywood to a record year at the box office.

Home-price growth remained steady in October, the latest sign that conditions are becoming more favorable for buyers and are likely to continue in the months to come.

JD.com announced a $1 billion program to buy back shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Blue Apron entered a partnership with the firm formerly known as Weight Watchers, giving it potential access to millions of customers interested in healthy eating.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWFIELD EXPLORATION 14.54 Delayed Quote.12.54%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 14.17 Delayed Quote.11.93%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 40.7 Delayed Quote.11.51%
HESS CORPORATION 40.45 Delayed Quote.11.03%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 65.92 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 34.53 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 95.7 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 231.12 Real-time Quote.-0.65%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 39.55 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 92.33 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
