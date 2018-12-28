Log in
Pre-market
0.22%
2494.42 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 11:01:16 pm
2488.83 PTS   +0.86%
09:07aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point To Continued Volatility For Wall Street
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aChenault Exits Boards -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

12/28/2018 | 08:48am CET

The Dow staged a dramatic comeback in the final 90 minutes of Thursday's session, closing 1.1% higher after swinging more than 850 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Scores of big companies, including Apple and Wells Fargo, spent billions on share repurchases this year, only to see prices sink.

Shale drillers in the Permian Basin are producing vast amounts of natural gas but there aren't enough pipelines to take it all to market, sending local prices into free fall.

Tokyo prosecutors are looking into Ghosn's relationship with a Saudi businessman who runs part of Nissan's Middle East business.

China's fast-growing tech sector is facing stepped-up government scrutiny after years of thriving under Beijing's relatively light hand.

Huawei said it expects 21% revenue growth for 2018 despite fighting cybersecurity challenges from the U.S. and its allies.

GOP Sen. Isakson asked the FBI in 2017 to follow up on a complaint lodged by MiMedx founder Petit against an investor who criticized the company and Petit.

The Conference Board said that its index of U.S. consumer confidence declined for a second consecutive month in December.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Top / Flop S&P 500
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 31.93 Delayed Quote.3.37%
SALESFORCE.COM 135.2 Delayed Quote.3.33%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 259.79 Delayed Quote.3.25%
THE COOPER COMPANIES 252.18 Delayed Quote.3.10%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 239.57 Delayed Quote.2.98%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 39.62 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
LKQ CORPORATION 24.09 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
DISCOVERY INC 24.78 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 39.55 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
DISCOVERY INC 22.9 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
