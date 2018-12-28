What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Dow staged a dramatic comeback in the final 90 minutes of Thursday's session, closing 1.1% higher after swinging more than 850 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Scores of big companies, including Apple and Wells Fargo, spent billions on share repurchases this year, only to see prices sink.

Shale drillers in the Permian Basin are producing vast amounts of natural gas but there aren't enough pipelines to take it all to market, sending local prices into free fall.

Tokyo prosecutors are looking into Ghosn's relationship with a Saudi businessman who runs part of Nissan's Middle East business.

China's fast-growing tech sector is facing stepped-up government scrutiny after years of thriving under Beijing's relatively light hand.

Huawei said it expects 21% revenue growth for 2018 despite fighting cybersecurity challenges from the U.S. and its allies.

GOP Sen. Isakson asked the FBI in 2017 to follow up on a complaint lodged by MiMedx founder Petit against an investor who criticized the company and Petit.

The Conference Board said that its index of U.S. consumer confidence declined for a second consecutive month in December.