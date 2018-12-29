What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks flip-flopped in Friday's trading, a fitting coda to a week that was marked by sharp plunges and euphoric rises. The Dow fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal and other practices harmed customers.

Tesla named a pair of independent directors, including Oracle's Ellison, to a board that has been under fire for its oversight of Musk.

Saudi Arabia arrested a McKinsey partner in 2017 and has been holding him in detention since then, people familiar with the matter say.

Lampert's ESL unveiled an offer to save a chunk of Sears Holdings' stores, but the survival of the retailer isn't guaranteed.

The FCC is probing an outage at CenturyLink that disrupted 911 call operations and temporarily shut down businesses nationwide.

The Yankees are in talks with Amazon and Sinclair about joining to bid for regional sports network YES.

Dell made its re-entry to the public markets, five years after being taken private.