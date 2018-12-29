Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500 (SP500)
12/28 11:07:31 pm
2485.74 PTS   -0.12%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

12/29/2018 | 08:48am CET

U.S. stocks flip-flopped in Friday's trading, a fitting coda to a week that was marked by sharp plunges and euphoric rises. The Dow fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal and other practices harmed customers.

Tesla named a pair of independent directors, including Oracle's Ellison, to a board that has been under fire for its oversight of Musk.

Saudi Arabia arrested a McKinsey partner in 2017 and has been holding him in detention since then, people familiar with the matter say.

Lampert's ESL unveiled an offer to save a chunk of Sears Holdings' stores, but the survival of the retailer isn't guaranteed.

The FCC is probing an outage at CenturyLink that disrupted 911 call operations and temporarily shut down businesses nationwide.

The Yankees are in talks with Amazon and Sinclair about joining to bid for regional sports network YES.

Dell made its re-entry to the public markets, five years after being taken private.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.33% 23062.4 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 6285.2664 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.08% 6584.5219 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
S&P 500 -0.12% 2485.74 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 7.51 Delayed Quote.3.30%
APPLIED MATERIALS 32.38 Delayed Quote.2.63%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 24.96 Delayed Quote.2.38%
COTY 6.49 Delayed Quote.2.37%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 424.19 Delayed Quote.2.33%
MOSAIC CO 28.82 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
HESS CORPORATION 40.38 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 39.55 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
UNITED RENTALS 101.5 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.95 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
