What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks closed out 2018 with their steepest annual declines since the financial crisis, but retail investors are trying to hold on despite intense volatility. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 5.6%, 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively, for the year.

Analysts expect corporate profits to keep growing in 2019, but at a slower pace, another potential hurdle for the stock market.

Pharmaceutical firms are ringing in the new year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs, with Allergan setting the pace, according to a new analysis.

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered prominent defections by Western executives, hampering it amid expanded responsibilities.

Huawei is holding off Nokia and Ericsson, its biggest rivals in the telecom-gear business, despite scrutiny by the U.S. and its allies.

House Democrats have put legislation responding to the 2017 Equifax hack back at the top of their agenda for this year.

Netflix is expected to tap Activision Blizzard finance chief Neumann as its new CFO as early as this week.

The EU will face headwinds in fulfilling its 2018 pledge to rebalance trade to avoid a bruising economic war with the U.S.

Chesapeake Energy, best known for its trailblazing pursuit of natural gas from shale formations, is now making a big bet on oil.