S&P 500 (SP500)
Pre-market
-2.03%
2455.88 PTS
12/31 11:05:50 pm
2506.85 PTS   +0.85%
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aStocks: Investors Seek Calm as Volatility Rages -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWeak 2018 Finish Testing Investors' Faith in Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/02/2019 | 08:48am CET

U.S. stocks closed out 2018 with their steepest annual declines since the financial crisis, but retail investors are trying to hold on despite intense volatility. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 5.6%, 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively, for the year.

Analysts expect corporate profits to keep growing in 2019, but at a slower pace, another potential hurdle for the stock market.

Pharmaceutical firms are ringing in the new year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs, with Allergan setting the pace, according to a new analysis.

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered prominent defections by Western executives, hampering it amid expanded responsibilities.

Huawei is holding off Nokia and Ericsson, its biggest rivals in the telecom-gear business, despite scrutiny by the U.S. and its allies.

House Democrats have put legislation responding to the 2017 Equifax hack back at the top of their agenda for this year.

Netflix is expected to tap Activision Blizzard finance chief Neumann as its new CFO as early as this week.

The EU will face headwinds in fulfilling its 2018 pledge to rebalance trade to avoid a bruising economic war with the U.S.

Chesapeake Energy, best known for its trailblazing pursuit of natural gas from shale formations, is now making a big bet on oil.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 23327.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6329.9646 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 6635.2774 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P 500 0.85% 2506.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aStocks: Investors Seek Calm as Volatility Rages -- WSJ
08:48aWeak 2018 Finish Testing Investors' Faith in Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
06:39aMiserable Chinese Economic Data Hits Asian Stocks
DJ
06:25aStocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
06:13aGlobal stocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
01:39aUS : Asia takes heart from New Year gains in U.S. stock futures
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NETFLIX 267.66 Delayed Quote.4.52%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 18.46 Delayed Quote.3.59%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 62.08 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BEST BUY COMPANY 52.96 Delayed Quote.3.16%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 373.5 Delayed Quote.3.00%
SCANA CORPORATION 47.78 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION 14.65 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
DOMINION ENERGY 71.46 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.35 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 38.75 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
