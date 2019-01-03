What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Apple slashed its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in over 15 years, a move that was prompted by a downturn in iPhone sales in China. The company's shares fell 7.6% in after-hours trading.

Tesla cut prices for its entire vehicle lineup, raising concerns about future Model 3 demand after the sedan drove record deliveries in the latest quarter.

Investors increasingly believe the Fed won't raise rates in 2019, a sign of fading confidence that the U.S. economic expansion will continue at a stable pace.

The Dow recouped a nearly 400-point loss to finish the year's first trading day just short of a 0.1% gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Thousands of shale wells that were drilled in the last five years are pumping less oil and gas than their owners forecast to investors.

Lampert's ESL is interested in acquiring Sears' real estate for $1.8 billion if it fails to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy as a going concern.

Insurers are resisting premium increases on their reinsurance contracts despite big disaster losses in the past two years.

China ended a freeze on new videogame licenses, though Tencent and NetEase were omitted from the first round of approvals.

Hedge fund FrontFour has launched an effort to shake up the board of embattled advertising firm MDC.