Pre-market
-1.27%
2478.03 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:56:33 pm
2510.03 PTS   +0.13%
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aApple Warning On Sales Stuns Market -- WSJ
DJ
07:57aApple, China worries pummel Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/03/2019 | 08:48am CET

Apple slashed its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in over 15 years, a move that was prompted by a downturn in iPhone sales in China. The company's shares fell 7.6% in after-hours trading.

Tesla cut prices for its entire vehicle lineup, raising concerns about future Model 3 demand after the sedan drove record deliveries in the latest quarter.

Investors increasingly believe the Fed won't raise rates in 2019, a sign of fading confidence that the U.S. economic expansion will continue at a stable pace.

The Dow recouped a nearly 400-point loss to finish the year's first trading day just short of a 0.1% gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Thousands of shale wells that were drilled in the last five years are pumping less oil and gas than their owners forecast to investors.

Lampert's ESL is interested in acquiring Sears' real estate for $1.8 billion if it fails to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy as a going concern.

Insurers are resisting premium increases on their reinsurance contracts despite big disaster losses in the past two years.

China ended a freeze on new videogame licenses, though Tencent and NetEase were omitted from the first round of approvals.

Hedge fund FrontFour has launched an effort to shake up the board of embattled advertising firm MDC.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 23346.24 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 6360.8692 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 6665.9381 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.13% 2510.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news on S&P 500
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aApple Warning On Sales Stuns Market -- WSJ
DJ
07:57aApple, China worries pummel Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
07:52aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:59aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
05:41aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
05:38aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:34aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Down As Apple's Warning Weighs On Tech Sto..
DJ
04:35aFor Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
03:58aWARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ARCONIC 18.56 Delayed Quote.10.08%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.05 Delayed Quote.6.34%
COTY 6.95 Delayed Quote.5.95%
WYNN RESORTS 104.4 Delayed Quote.5.55%
CABOT OIL & GAS 23.53 Delayed Quote.5.28%
NRG ENERGY 38.11 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 69.5 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
ABIOMED 309.96 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
HOLOGIC 38.42 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
APPLE 146.5 Real-time Quote.-7.23%
