S&P 500 (SP500)
Pre-market
0.07%
2576.19 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 04:49:17 pm
2574.41 PTS   +0.97%
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/09/2019 | 02:49am EST

Lampert will get one last chance to keep Sears from closing down, after the retailer agreed to let its longtime leader compete in a bankruptcy auction that will decide its fate.

Ghosn's lawyer argued that Japanese prosecutors rushed to judgment and had no basis for the lengthy detention of the car executive.

Sumner Redstone and his family have agreed to settle their legal dispute with the media mogul's former live-in companion.

AmEx suspended a director in its foreign-exchange department as part of its investigation into pricing practices in the division.

Apple is wooing phone buyers by offsetting the price of devices with generous trade-in offers.

Apple rewarded CEO Cook and other executives with a big compensation boost for fiscal 2018.

MetLife named Khalaf to be chief executive of the insurer, succeeding Kandarian, who will retire.

U.S. stocks rose, propelled by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all advanced by about 1%.

Small-cap companies are projected to notch another year of big profit gains.

WeWork secured an additional $2 billion from SoftBank, less than the Japanese firm had planned to invest.

PG&E's top executive overseeing the California utility's electric division is leaving the company.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.09% 23787.45 Delayed Quote.1.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6551.8473 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.08% 6896.9984 Delayed Quote.2.84%
S&P 500 0.97% 2574.41 Delayed Quote.1.71%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:12aAsian shares rise to three-and-a-half-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism,..
RE
02:10aAsian shares rise to three-and-a-half-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism,..
RE
02:10aAsian shares rise to three-and-a-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil ..
RE
01/08U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
RE
01/08U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
RE
01/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Advance for a Third Session
DJ
01/08US : U.S. Stocks Advance for a Third Session
DJ
01/08Tech Up as Traders Shrug Off Samsung Warning -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/08Financials Flat on Interest-Rate, Volatility Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 40.68 Delayed Quote.11.09%
UNION PACIFIC 150.75 Delayed Quote.8.73%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 52.83 Delayed Quote.6.23%
APTIV 67.01 Delayed Quote.5.41%
MATTEL 11.74 Delayed Quote.4.73%
CONAGRA BRANDS 21.44 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
APPLIED MATERIALS 32.91 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
ILLUMINA 293.75 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
GAP 25.22 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
PG&E CORPORATION 17.56 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
