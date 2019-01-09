What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Lampert will get one last chance to keep Sears from closing down, after the retailer agreed to let its longtime leader compete in a bankruptcy auction that will decide its fate.

Ghosn's lawyer argued that Japanese prosecutors rushed to judgment and had no basis for the lengthy detention of the car executive.

Sumner Redstone and his family have agreed to settle their legal dispute with the media mogul's former live-in companion.

AmEx suspended a director in its foreign-exchange department as part of its investigation into pricing practices in the division.

Apple is wooing phone buyers by offsetting the price of devices with generous trade-in offers.

Apple rewarded CEO Cook and other executives with a big compensation boost for fiscal 2018.

MetLife named Khalaf to be chief executive of the insurer, succeeding Kandarian, who will retire.

U.S. stocks rose, propelled by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all advanced by about 1%.

Small-cap companies are projected to notch another year of big profit gains.

WeWork secured an additional $2 billion from SoftBank, less than the Japanese firm had planned to invest.

PG&E's top executive overseeing the California utility's electric division is leaving the company.