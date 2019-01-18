Log in
Pre-market
0.17%
2640.51 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:47:19 pm
2635.96 PTS   +0.76%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aBofA Unit Bucks Brokerage Trend -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJPMorgan CEO Gets Record Pay -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/18/2019 | 02:49am EST

Bank traders stumbled in the fourth quarter, with the five largest Wall Street firms reporting this week that combined quarterly trading revenue was down 6% from a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley's profit fell short of expectations as a rise in deal making failed to compensate for the slump in trading.

Netflix continued to expand its customer base at a rapid clip in the fourth quarter, but higher spending on content weighed on profit.

Moonves is challenging the decision by CBS to deny him a severance package of $120 million.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq both added 0.7% and the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Sears creditors are balking at the retailer's proposed sale to Lampert, its former chief executive.

Ghosn is set to stay in jail at least until March after a court upheld its earlier decision to deny bail.

Germany is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in its telecom infrastructure.

PPG said federal prosecutors are investigating accounting irregularities at the paint company.

AmEx reported solid financial results for the most recent quarter, capping a record year.

Tribune Publishing said Dearborn, the company's chairman and chief executive, has stepped down.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 24370.1 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.75% 6718.453 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7084.4633 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.76% 2635.96 Delayed Quote.5.15%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
FASTENAL COMPANY 57.34 Delayed Quote.5.95%
M&T BANK CORPORATION 163.21 Delayed Quote.5.69%
PPG INDUSTRIES 107.36 Delayed Quote.4.70%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 20.27 Delayed Quote.3.79%
HANESBRANDS 14.32 Delayed Quote.3.69%
KEYCORP 16.33 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
F5 NETWORKS 156.42 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
WESTERN DIGITAL 36.47 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CENTURYLINK 15.34 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
MORGAN STANLEY 42.53 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
