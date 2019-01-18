What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Bank traders stumbled in the fourth quarter, with the five largest Wall Street firms reporting this week that combined quarterly trading revenue was down 6% from a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley's profit fell short of expectations as a rise in deal making failed to compensate for the slump in trading.

Netflix continued to expand its customer base at a rapid clip in the fourth quarter, but higher spending on content weighed on profit.

Moonves is challenging the decision by CBS to deny him a severance package of $120 million.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq both added 0.7% and the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Sears creditors are balking at the retailer's proposed sale to Lampert, its former chief executive.

Ghosn is set to stay in jail at least until March after a court upheld its earlier decision to deny bail.

Germany is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in its telecom infrastructure.

PPG said federal prosecutors are investigating accounting irregularities at the paint company.

AmEx reported solid financial results for the most recent quarter, capping a record year.

Tribune Publishing said Dearborn, the company's chairman and chief executive, has stepped down.