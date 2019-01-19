What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Tesla plans to cut 7% of its full-time workforce as the firm tries to maintain profitability while lowering the price of its Model 3.

U.S. stocks rose amid subsiding fears about an economic slowdown. The Dow added 1.4% and the S&P 500 posted a 1.3% gain.

Snap recently pushed out two senior executives after an inquiry found one of them had allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship.

Airbnb has held discussions to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight.

CVS and Walmart settled their fight over the cost of filling prescriptions.

Nissan and Mitsubishi said Ghosn improperly received nearly $9 million from a Dutch entity they own.

Final rules were set for the new 20% deduction for passthrough businesses.

Ernst & Young named Di Sibio to be the accounting firm's global chairman.

The FTC's privacy inquiry into Facebook appears to be nearing a conclusion.