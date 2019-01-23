Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.01%
2632.65 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:53:16 pm
2632.9 PTS   -1.42%
01:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:33aAsian shares pause amid concerns over growth and trade
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:49am EST

Home sales sank in December to their weakest level since 2015, ending a difficult year at a new low and offering fresh evidence the housing market could be in for a bumpy ride in 2019.

Two activist hedge funds are circling eBay and suggesting it part ways with its StubHub ticketing and classified-ads businesses.

France's Renault plans to name a successor to jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Ghosn at a board meeting on Thursday.

The Dow lost 1.2% as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slid 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in a second straight quarterly decline, but the firm's profit outlook helped boost shares more than 6% after hours.

Arconic said it won't sell itself after a monthslong auction process, rebuffing a proposed deal with private-equity firm Apollo.

J&J expects sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition at its pharmaceutical division.

Foxconn is considering assembling iPhones in India, a move that could reduce Apple's dependence on China.

UBS swung to a profit but missed estimates, in results that underscored the challenges faced by the firm.

The CFTC's chairman plans to withdraw a proposal on swaps rules that drew industry skepticism.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.22% 24404.48 Delayed Quote.4.62%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 6646.813 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.91% 7020.3562 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 -1.42% 2632.9 Delayed Quote.6.54%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:33aAsian shares pause amid concerns over growth and trade
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aAsian stocks pause amid worries over growth and trade
RE
01/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat As Japan Reports Weak Export Data
DJ
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/22Asian shares dip, worries over growth and trade sour mood
RE
01/22TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA : advisers
RE
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PG&E CORPORATION 7.7 Delayed Quote.6.50%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 130.025 Real-time Quote.6.13%
EBAY 32.9 Delayed Quote.6.13%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 27.56 Delayed Quote.2.07%
CME GROUP 186.33 Delayed Quote.1.58%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 33.87 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
TRIPADVISOR 55.31 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
ALTRIA GROUP 44.97 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER 115.69 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
ARCONIC 17.09 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.