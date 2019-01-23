What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Home sales sank in December to their weakest level since 2015, ending a difficult year at a new low and offering fresh evidence the housing market could be in for a bumpy ride in 2019.

Two activist hedge funds are circling eBay and suggesting it part ways with its StubHub ticketing and classified-ads businesses.

France's Renault plans to name a successor to jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Ghosn at a board meeting on Thursday.

The Dow lost 1.2% as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slid 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in a second straight quarterly decline, but the firm's profit outlook helped boost shares more than 6% after hours.

Arconic said it won't sell itself after a monthslong auction process, rebuffing a proposed deal with private-equity firm Apollo.

J&J expects sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition at its pharmaceutical division.

Foxconn is considering assembling iPhones in India, a move that could reduce Apple's dependence on China.

UBS swung to a profit but missed estimates, in results that underscored the challenges faced by the firm.

The CFTC's chairman plans to withdraw a proposal on swaps rules that drew industry skepticism.