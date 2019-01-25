Log in
Pre-market
0.31%
2650.52 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/24 04:48:47 pm
2642.33 PTS   +0.14%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:26aAsia stocks at seven-week top after U.S. techs rise
RE
01/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/25/2019 | 02:48am EST

Renault elevated Bolloré to be the French auto maker's CEO and named Michelin chief Senard as chairman after Ghosn resigned while jailed in Japan.

Some of the biggest U.S. airlines warned passengers would soon face worse delays and more canceled flights if the partial federal government shutdown drags on.

Starbucks boosted sales at U.S. cafes around the end of the year, beating expectations for a second consecutive quarter.

Intel reported a 9% gain in revenue but said it expects slowing demand for data-center chips to continue well into 2019.

PG&E shares surged after California fire investigators said the utility didn't cause the deadliest in a series of 2017 state wildfires.

The ECB opened the door to new stimulus measures to prop up the region's stumbling economy.

The S&P 500 eked out a 0.1% gain and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.

The world's biggest makers of shampoo, detergent and packaged food will test selling their products in reusable containers.

Sears's creditors challenged the planned sale of the retailer to Lampert.

The CEOs of the six largest U.S. banks are poised to face off against House lawmakers this spring.

Bristol-Myers said its fourth-quarter revenue rose on sales of key drugs.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 24553.24 Delayed Quote.5.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 6702.5469 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7073.4616 Delayed Quote.5.89%
S&P 500 0.14% 2642.33 Delayed Quote.5.26%
01/24WILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01/24U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
RE
01/24Home-Builder Stocks Bounce Back as Mortgage Rates Slide -- Update
DJ
01/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Day Mixed on Earnings, Trade Concer..
DJ
01/24Texas Instruments Ends Up 6.91%, Largest Percent Increase Since July 2016 -- ..
DJ
01/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As Investors Weigh Solid Earnings..
DJ
01/24Stocks meander, bonds rise on ECB, U.S.-China trade talk
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PG&E CORPORATION 13.95 Delayed Quote.74.59%
XILINX 106.06 Delayed Quote.18.44%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 161.2 Delayed Quote.15.70%
APPLIED MATERIALS 37.82 Delayed Quote.10.23%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.005 Real-time Quote.7.14%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 156.31 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
CITRIX SYSTEMS 101.86 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.315 Real-time Quote.-6.92%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 124.35 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 10.7 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
