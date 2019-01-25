What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Renault elevated Bolloré to be the French auto maker's CEO and named Michelin chief Senard as chairman after Ghosn resigned while jailed in Japan.

Some of the biggest U.S. airlines warned passengers would soon face worse delays and more canceled flights if the partial federal government shutdown drags on.

Starbucks boosted sales at U.S. cafes around the end of the year, beating expectations for a second consecutive quarter.

Intel reported a 9% gain in revenue but said it expects slowing demand for data-center chips to continue well into 2019.

PG&E shares surged after California fire investigators said the utility didn't cause the deadliest in a series of 2017 state wildfires.

The ECB opened the door to new stimulus measures to prop up the region's stumbling economy.

The S&P 500 eked out a 0.1% gain and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.

The world's biggest makers of shampoo, detergent and packaged food will test selling their products in reusable containers.

Sears's creditors challenged the planned sale of the retailer to Lampert.

The CEOs of the six largest U.S. banks are poised to face off against House lawmakers this spring.

Bristol-Myers said its fourth-quarter revenue rose on sales of key drugs.