S&P 500 (SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 04:50:09 pm
2664.76 PTS   +0.85%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aRocky Markets Hurt Pension Plans -- WSJ
DJ
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains -- Update
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/26/2019 | 02:49am EST

Fed officials are near deciding that they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than they had expected when they began shrinking those holdings.

The U.S. central bank chose Stacey Tevlin to be its new chief economist.

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares.

WPP has scrutinized expenses former CEO Sorrell charged to the ad giant over several years and asked that some be repaid.

Amazon is outsourcing work to consumer-goods firms amid its effort to build a big line of products that are exclusive to its site.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 0.7%, 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

YouTube will stop recommending as many videos that feature conspiracy theories and other false claims.

Vodafone said it is temporarily halting purchases of some components produced by China's Huawei.

KPMG was criticized in reports by regulators for deficiencies in its audits.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.75% 24737.2 Delayed Quote.6.04%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 6787.3714 Delayed Quote.5.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 7164.8645 Delayed Quote.6.60%
S&P 500 0.85% 2664.76 Delayed Quote.5.40%
01/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher On Earnings As Deal Reached To ..
DJ
01/25Wall Street advances on Washington temporary shutdown deal
RE
01/25Stocks, yields rise after deal announced to end U.S. government shutdown
RE
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains
DJ
01/25Consumer confidence in focus as shutdown fears fade
RE
01/25BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher As Trump Agrees To Temporary Deal To E..
DJ
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Solid Earnings
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.16 Delayed Quote.7.52%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 43.66 Delayed Quote.6.57%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 38.96 Delayed Quote.6.48%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 242.09 Delayed Quote.6.01%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 21.93 Delayed Quote.5.18%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL 515.04 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.04 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
ABBVIE 80.54 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
PG&E CORPORATION 11.77 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
RESMED 94.56 Delayed Quote.-19.39%
