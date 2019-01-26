What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Fed officials are near deciding that they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than they had expected when they began shrinking those holdings.

The U.S. central bank chose Stacey Tevlin to be its new chief economist.

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares.

WPP has scrutinized expenses former CEO Sorrell charged to the ad giant over several years and asked that some be repaid.

Amazon is outsourcing work to consumer-goods firms amid its effort to build a big line of products that are exclusive to its site.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 0.7%, 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

YouTube will stop recommending as many videos that feature conspiracy theories and other false claims.

Vodafone said it is temporarily halting purchases of some components produced by China's Huawei.

KPMG was criticized in reports by regulators for deficiencies in its audits.