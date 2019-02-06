Log in
S&P 500 (SP500)
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/06/2019 | 02:48am EST

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are backing a formal partnership with a Russia-led group to try to manage the global oil market.

Apple said its retail chief is leaving the company and will be succeeded by a longtime operations executive.

Goldman plans to cut back its commodities-trading arm following a review under new CEO Solomon.

Disney offered new details on how its streaming strategy will affect the company, as its results beat estimates.

Viacom's revenue rose, reflecting efforts to bolster other parts of the firm's business beyond cable networks.

Snap made long-awaited strides toward profitability, posting record revenue and narrowing its loss.

Tensions arising from Ghosn's arrest are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their alliance.

Drugmakers are defending price increases by pointing to bigger rebates paid to pharmacy-benefit managers.

Texas hospital giants Baylor Scott & White and Memorial Hermann called off their planned merger.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, clinching its fifth straight session of gains. The Dow and Nasdaq advanced 0.7%.

The Federal Reserve said that its stress test for big banks will imagine a rapid increase in unemployment.

The U.S. is moving to shore up support for Malpass to be World Bank president.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 25411.52 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NASDAQ 100 0.91% 7023.5208 Delayed Quote.9.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 7402.0843 Delayed Quote.10.73%
S&P 500 0.47% 2737.7 Delayed Quote.8.70%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) 152.02 Delayed Quote.11.64%
LEGGETT & PLATT 44.88 Delayed Quote.9.76%
RALPH LAUREN CORP 124.16 Delayed Quote.8.39%
PG&E CORPORATION 14.08 Delayed Quote.5.94%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 92.52 Delayed Quote.4.63%
GILEAD SCIENCES 67.68 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 23.31 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 152.76 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 41.85 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO 60.46 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
