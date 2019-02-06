What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are backing a formal partnership with a Russia-led group to try to manage the global oil market.

Apple said its retail chief is leaving the company and will be succeeded by a longtime operations executive.

Goldman plans to cut back its commodities-trading arm following a review under new CEO Solomon.

Disney offered new details on how its streaming strategy will affect the company, as its results beat estimates.

Viacom's revenue rose, reflecting efforts to bolster other parts of the firm's business beyond cable networks.

Snap made long-awaited strides toward profitability, posting record revenue and narrowing its loss.

Tensions arising from Ghosn's arrest are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their alliance.

Drugmakers are defending price increases by pointing to bigger rebates paid to pharmacy-benefit managers.

Texas hospital giants Baylor Scott & White and Memorial Hermann called off their planned merger.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, clinching its fifth straight session of gains. The Dow and Nasdaq advanced 0.7%.

The Federal Reserve said that its stress test for big banks will imagine a rapid increase in unemployment.

The U.S. is moving to shore up support for Malpass to be World Bank president.