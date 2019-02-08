What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

BB&T struck a deal to buy SunTrust for $28.2 billion, a combination that would create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank and end a decadelong drought in big bank mergers.

Renault has asked a French prosecutor to look into whether Ghosn misused a company sponsorship to stage a Versailles gala.

Apple plugged a major flaw in FaceTime and said it would pay an Arizona teen for reporting the problem.

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Lampert's bid to buy Sears, a move that will keep the chain alive.

Europe's economy faces a daunting combination of political and trade headwinds, the EU said.

The Dow and S&P 500 fell 0.9%, dented by renewed fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.

Goudis quit as Herbalife CEO over taped comments made years ago about bypassing expense limits, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter posted record quarterly revenue, but a drop in monthly users helped send its shares down 9.8%.

Germany ordered Facebook to stop combining data it collects about users' activities across the internet without their consent.

Digital First launched a proxy fight in an attempt to remake publisher Gannett's board of directors.

Woody Allen sued Amazon Studios, claiming breach of contract.