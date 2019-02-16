Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/16/2019 | 02:48am EST

Bezos and his team decided to pull the plug on Amazon's planned New York headquarters to avoid the prospect of a yearslong problem there, people familiar with the matter say.

Payless is closing its roughly 2,100 U.S. locations and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection.

Credit-card companies are increasing a range of fees that U.S. merchants will pay to process transactions.

U.S. exchanges sued the SEC to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading.

The Nasdaq gained 0.6%, climbing out of a bear market. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

PepsiCo aims to shed jobs and close plants, but new CEO Laguarta said he has no plans to break up the firm.

The American founder of a private equity group was detained in Russia on suspicion of fraud.

Deere said trade standoffs are leading farmers to delay machinery purchases.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.9.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.10.94%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.11.93%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.9.53%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ARISTA NETWORKS 263.95 Delayed Quote.9.62%
CENTURYLINK 13.74 Delayed Quote.7.51%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP 42.32 Delayed Quote.5.30%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 30.9 Delayed Quote.4.04%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 28.42 Delayed Quote.3.99%
HASBRO 86.4 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.04 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
APPLIED MATERIALS 39.1 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
MATTEL 13.82 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
NEWELL BRANDS 17.16 Delayed Quote.-20.89%
