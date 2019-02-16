What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Bezos and his team decided to pull the plug on Amazon's planned New York headquarters to avoid the prospect of a yearslong problem there, people familiar with the matter say.

Payless is closing its roughly 2,100 U.S. locations and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection.

Credit-card companies are increasing a range of fees that U.S. merchants will pay to process transactions.

U.S. exchanges sued the SEC to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading.

The Nasdaq gained 0.6%, climbing out of a bear market. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

PepsiCo aims to shed jobs and close plants, but new CEO Laguarta said he has no plans to break up the firm.

The American founder of a private equity group was detained in Russia on suspicion of fraud.

Deere said trade standoffs are leading farmers to delay machinery purchases.