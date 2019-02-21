What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Deutsche Bank racked up a loss of $1.6 billion over nearly a decade on a complex municipal-bond investment that it bought in the runup to the financial crisis.

Most Fed officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's asset portfolio this year, minutes show.

Lowball prices on stock options are a lucrative perk at many Silicon Valley startups, an analysis found.

Lyft is preparing to list its shares on Nasdaq around the end of March.

French judges ordered UBS to pay a $4.2 billion fine for helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes.

Pinterest has stopped returning results for searches related to vaccinations.

Several firms suspended advertising on YouTube after a report cited material that sexually exploits children.

Samsung unveiled the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone.

U.K. regulators cast doubt on a merger of Walmart's Asda and J Sainsbury.

Tesla is losing its general counsel, who is leaving after two months on the job.

U.S. stocks edged higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 posting gains of 0.2%.

Glencore said it is capping coal output, citing pressure over climate change.

J&J said it received federal subpoenas seeking documents related to its talc-containing products.