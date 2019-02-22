Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/22/2019 | 02:50am EST

Kraft Heinz wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by the SEC and slashed its dividend.

Apple and Goldman plan to issue a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money.

Pinterest has confidentially filed paperwork with the SEC for an initial public offering this year.

Buffett is always on the hunt for big acquisitions, but three years have passed since he bagged a new one.

Newell's board is pressing the household-goods firm's CEO to prove his turnaround is working.

U.S. stocks fell amid downbeat U.S. and European economic data. The Dow and S&P 500 both lost 0.4%.

Fidelity posted record operating profit and revenue for a third straight year.

The SEC joined a long list of authorities probing Danske Bank over amoney-laundering scandal.

Under Armour's CEO was questioned last year by the company's board over his ties to an MSNBC anchor.

Standard Chartered said it would take a $900 million charge to cover conduct-related settlements.

Tesla's Model 3 sedan lost its "recommended" status from Consumer Reports.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALBEMARLE 89.26 Delayed Quote.7.79%
PG&E CORPORATION 19.4 Delayed Quote.6.53%
COPART 56.53 Delayed Quote.5.70%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS 55.52 Delayed Quote.3.39%
MATTEL 14.05 Delayed Quote.3.08%
CENTURYLINK 13.33 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
BIOGEN 321.17 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 40.26 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
CONCHO RESOURCES 103.7 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
TECHNIPFMC 22.65 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
