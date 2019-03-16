Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The SEC sued Volkswagen and former CEO Winterkorn for allegedly defrauding U.S. investors in relation to the auto maker's diesel cheating scandal.

Friday marked a quarterly collision that traders call "quad witching," when equity and index futures and options expire, making it the busiest trading day this year.

U.S. stocks rose and posted weekly gains, lifted by a rally among tech shares. The Dow and S&P 500 both added 0.5% for the day. The Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Amazon tested a pop-up feature on its app that in some instances pitched its private-label goods on other sellers' product pages.

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, falling 0.4%.

Apple defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify.

Federal investigators suspect that pilot errors, rather than aircraft malfunctions, led to an Atlas Air cargo plane's crash in February.

Activist investor Land & Buildings is seeking a seat on Marriott's board.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25848.87 Delayed Quote.10.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7306.987213 Delayed Quote.14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7688.527434 Delayed Quote.15.01%
S&P 500 0.50% 2822.48 Delayed Quote.12.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Technology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/15BOND REPORT : 2-year, 10-year Government Bond Yields Hit 2 1/2 -month Lows, Amid..
DJ
03/15Wall Street gains with tech; S&P 500 posts best week since November
RE
03/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At 5-month High On China Trade, Global..
DJ
03/15Global stocks gain on trade, Brexit optimism, dollar slides
RE
03/15Marriott evaluates investor Jonathan Litt's nomination for board seat
RE
03/15TAKE FIVE : Shall we try again? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
03/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ULTA BEAUTY 338.41 Delayed Quote.8.29%
BROADCOM INC 290.29 Delayed Quote.8.24%
APPLIED MATERIALS 40.39 Delayed Quote.3.75%
NETAPP 68.06 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 110.74 Delayed Quote.3.40%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 45.51 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.96 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
ADOBE SYSTEMS 257.09 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
WESTROCK 37.55 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
WHIRLPOOL 133.18 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.