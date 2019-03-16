What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The SEC sued Volkswagen and former CEO Winterkorn for allegedly defrauding U.S. investors in relation to the auto maker's diesel cheating scandal.

Friday marked a quarterly collision that traders call "quad witching," when equity and index futures and options expire, making it the busiest trading day this year.

U.S. stocks rose and posted weekly gains, lifted by a rally among tech shares. The Dow and S&P 500 both added 0.5% for the day. The Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Amazon tested a pop-up feature on its app that in some instances pitched its private-label goods on other sellers' product pages.

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, falling 0.4%.

Apple defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify.

Federal investigators suspect that pilot errors, rather than aircraft malfunctions, led to an Atlas Air cargo plane's crash in February.

Activist investor Land & Buildings is seeking a seat on Marriott's board.