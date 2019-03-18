What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Robust corporate profits and strong stock-market returns helped drive up median compensation for 132 CEOs of S&P 500 companies in 2018, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Deutsche Bank and German rival Commerzbank confirmed they are discussing a potential merger.

Stocks and commodities are on the verge of rallying to breakthrough highs that investors say would likely mark a crossroads.

PG&E is poised to name the retiring head of the Tennessee Valley Authority as its new chief and declare a board overhaul.

Newell's CEO is leaving the consumer-products firm, which has struggled since it acquired Jarden in 2016.

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on the duration of the curbs.

StarKist has reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers that includes supermarket chain Kroger.