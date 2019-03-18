Log in
Pre-market
0.15%
2826.7 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/15 04:47:29 pm
2822.48 PTS   +0.50%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:00aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Watch U.S.-China Trade Talks For Progress
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Robust corporate profits and strong stock-market returns helped drive up median compensation for 132 CEOs of S&P 500 companies in 2018, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Deutsche Bank and German rival Commerzbank confirmed they are discussing a potential merger.

Stocks and commodities are on the verge of rallying to breakthrough highs that investors say would likely mark a crossroads.

PG&E is poised to name the retiring head of the Tennessee Valley Authority as its new chief and declare a board overhaul.

Newell's CEO is leaving the consumer-products firm, which has struggled since it acquired Jarden in 2016.

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on the duration of the curbs.

StarKist has reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers that includes supermarket chain Kroger.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25848.87 Delayed Quote.10.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7306.987213 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7688.527434 Delayed Quote.15.87%
S&P 500 0.50% 2822.48 Delayed Quote.12.59%
03/17Fed looks to avoid crossed signals at policy meeting
RE
03/17Many S&P 500 CEOs Got a Raise in 2018 That Lifted Their Pay to $1 Million a M..
DJ
03/17Many S&P 500 CEOs Got a Raise in 2018 That Lifted Their Pay to $1 Million a M..
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ULTA BEAUTY 338.41 Delayed Quote.8.29%
BROADCOM INC 290.29 Delayed Quote.8.24%
APPLIED MATERIALS 40.39 Delayed Quote.3.75%
NETAPP 68.06 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 110.74 Delayed Quote.3.40%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 45.51 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.96 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
ADOBE SYSTEMS 257.09 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
WESTROCK 37.55 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
WHIRLPOOL 133.18 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
