S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
%
PTS
03/28 04:55:44 pm
2815.44 PTS   +0.36%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:21aMultinationals expected to drive Asia M&A after slow start to year
RE
12:28aLyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Wells Fargo CEO Sloan stepped down after a 2 1/2 -year effort to repair damage from a fake-account scandal and return the bank to solid footing.

HUD accused Facebook of unlawful discrimination by allowing real-estate companies to target potential customers by race, religion and other factors.

Lyft priced its initial public offering at $72 a share, giving the ride-hailing company and Uber rival a valuation of $24.4 billion.

Aramco plans to issue a $10 billion bond to help fund its acquisition of a majority stake in Saudi Arabia's petrochemicals firm.

Morgan Stanley's No. 2 executive is retiring, opening a seat for a successor likely to be the firm's heir apparent.

Severe flooding in the Midwest is dealing a costly blow to growers and agribusinesses, as a farm-economy downturn continues.

The S&P 500 wobbled but ended 0.4% higher as investors considered how to weigh global-growth concerns. The Dow also rose 0.4%.

Swedbank fired its CEO, a day after police raided the firm's headquarters as part of a widening money-laundering scandal.

The SEC temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders.

California's governor criticized PG&E's proposed slate of new board members.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 25717.46 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 7320.472296 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7669.165695 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P 500 0.36% 2815.44 Delayed Quote.12.31%
Latest news on S&P 500
03/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Advance As U.S., China Resume Trade Talks
DJ
03/28Asian stocks gain on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03/28DowDupont Lowers Quarterly Sales Guidance
DJ
03/28Wall Street ends up as yields, trade optimism rise
RE
03/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher as Investors Weigh Growth ..
DJ
03/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher After Signs Of Progress Toward U.S.-Chin..
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PVH CORPORATION 127.26 Delayed Quote.14.76%
ACCENTURE 175.12 Delayed Quote.5.20%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 152.91 Delayed Quote.4.14%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY 26.61 Delayed Quote.3.99%
RALPH LAUREN CORP 129.4 Delayed Quote.3.76%
PPL CORPORATION 31.59 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
DISCOVERY INC 26.91 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 59.08 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
LENNAR CORPORATION 49.76 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 23.66 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
