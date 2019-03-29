What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Wells Fargo CEO Sloan stepped down after a 2 1/2 -year effort to repair damage from a fake-account scandal and return the bank to solid footing.

HUD accused Facebook of unlawful discrimination by allowing real-estate companies to target potential customers by race, religion and other factors.

Lyft priced its initial public offering at $72 a share, giving the ride-hailing company and Uber rival a valuation of $24.4 billion.

Aramco plans to issue a $10 billion bond to help fund its acquisition of a majority stake in Saudi Arabia's petrochemicals firm.

Morgan Stanley's No. 2 executive is retiring, opening a seat for a successor likely to be the firm's heir apparent.

Severe flooding in the Midwest is dealing a costly blow to growers and agribusinesses, as a farm-economy downturn continues.

The S&P 500 wobbled but ended 0.4% higher as investors considered how to weigh global-growth concerns. The Dow also rose 0.4%.

Swedbank fired its CEO, a day after police raided the firm's headquarters as part of a widening money-laundering scandal.

The SEC temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders.

California's governor criticized PG&E's proposed slate of new board members.