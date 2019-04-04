Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo on new suspicions of financial misconduct, less than a month after the former Nissan chairman was released on bail.

Tesla said its new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months.

A U.S. demand that punitive tariffs on China remain in place emerged as a big sticking point in trade talks.

Trump may unveil plans for a summit with China's Xi, signaling that the talks could be nearing a conclusion.

Icahn sold his stake in Lyft to Soros ahead of the firm's IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.

PG&E named Bill Johnson, the current head of the TVA, as its next chief and announced a new board.

The 5G era for smartphones is beginning this week, providing the first glimpse of what the upgrade can offer.

Goldman plans to release on GitHub some of the code it uses to price securities and analyze and manage risk.

Express Scripts will offer clients the option of limiting how much diabetics owe out-of-pocket for their insulin.

U.S. stocks edged up, with the S&P 500 and Dow gaining 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Ford relaunched its China business with the promise of a range of new products.

Falling mortgage rates have spurred a mini refinancing boom, good news for banks and other lenders.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26218.13 Delayed Quote.12.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.60% 7544.971534 Delayed Quote.18.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 7895.552534 Delayed Quote.18.29%
S&P 500 0.21% 2873.4 Delayed Quote.14.38%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 29.02 Delayed Quote.8.49%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 26 Delayed Quote.7.22%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 35.29 Delayed Quote.4.72%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 191.54 Delayed Quote.3.95%
APPLIED MATERIALS 42.43 Delayed Quote.3.51%
INCYTE CORPORATION 84.35 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
APACHE CORPORATION 33.06 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 65.69 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
RAYTHEON 177.37 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
ALTRIA GROUP 53.98 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
