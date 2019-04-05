Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.16%
2884.11 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/04 04:53:42 pm
2879.39 PTS   +0.21%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aIntel Taps Outside Talent -- WSJ
DJ
01:54aTrump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/05/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Fed's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the central bank.

The Senate confirmed Mark Calabria to oversee mortgage-finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Advertisers are starting to shift spending on search ads from Alphabet's Google toward online retailer Amazon.com.

The Bezos divorce settlement reduces the Amazon CEO's stake in the firm but leaves him with voting control over Ms. Bezos' share.

A judge told Musk and the SEC to craft a compromise to avoid the need for her to rule on claims the Tesla chief violated a court order.

Samsung Electronics expects to post a 60% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as it faces fading demand for memory chips.

Ghosn's rearrest sharpened the divide in a case that has tested the reputations of both a prominent executive and Japan's justice system.

The Dow rose 0.6%, driven by gains in trade-sensitive stocks. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Berkshire companies are increasingly communicating and working together, diverging from past practice of operating independently.

Condé Nast appointed veteran media executive Roger Lynch to be its new global chief executive.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.62%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 191.45 Delayed Quote.6.54%
MACY'S 25.99 Delayed Quote.5.61%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 49.31 Delayed Quote.5.03%
FOOT LOCKER 64.45 Delayed Quote.4.29%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 49.38 Delayed Quote.3.94%
ARISTA NETWORKS 313.15 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC 70.32 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION 39.44 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 93.68 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
FORTINET 83.5 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
Heatmap :
