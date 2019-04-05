What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Fed's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the central bank.

The Senate confirmed Mark Calabria to oversee mortgage-finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Advertisers are starting to shift spending on search ads from Alphabet's Google toward online retailer Amazon.com.

The Bezos divorce settlement reduces the Amazon CEO's stake in the firm but leaves him with voting control over Ms. Bezos' share.

A judge told Musk and the SEC to craft a compromise to avoid the need for her to rule on claims the Tesla chief violated a court order.

Samsung Electronics expects to post a 60% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as it faces fading demand for memory chips.

Ghosn's rearrest sharpened the divide in a case that has tested the reputations of both a prominent executive and Japan's justice system.

The Dow rose 0.6%, driven by gains in trade-sensitive stocks. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Berkshire companies are increasingly communicating and working together, diverging from past practice of operating independently.

Condé Nast appointed veteran media executive Roger Lynch to be its new global chief executive.