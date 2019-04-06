Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
04/05 04:53:57 pm
2892.74 PTS   +0.46%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:29aBig banks to report first quarter results with lowered expectations
RE
04/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/06/2019 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation.

Trump repeated his call for the Fed to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth.

The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session after the jobs report, a streak that yielded a 3.1% gain.

Boeing will cut output of its 737 MAX by a fifth, and the firm formed a special board committee to examine its development of new planes.

A federal judge wants to hear from witnesses who object to the Justice Department's decision to allow CVS's deal for Aetna.

BMW will take a $1.1 billion charge after the EU alleged it colluded with other German car firms to restrict emissions technology.

Apple Music has surpassed rival Spotify in paid U.S. subscriptions.

Ghosn will be held in jail until at least April 14 without the possibility of bail, a Tokyo court said.

Starboard has dropped a planned proxy fight at retailer Dollar Tree.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.18.94%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 35.57 Delayed Quote.6.59%
EOG RESOURCES INC. 98.63 Delayed Quote.5.30%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 47.01 Delayed Quote.4.33%
TECHNIPFMC 25.18 Delayed Quote.4.18%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION 40.97 Delayed Quote.3.88%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.33 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
GAP 26.24 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
MACY'S 25.49 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 72 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 48.09 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
