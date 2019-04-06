What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation.

Trump repeated his call for the Fed to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth.

The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session after the jobs report, a streak that yielded a 3.1% gain.

Boeing will cut output of its 737 MAX by a fifth, and the firm formed a special board committee to examine its development of new planes.

A federal judge wants to hear from witnesses who object to the Justice Department's decision to allow CVS's deal for Aetna.

BMW will take a $1.1 billion charge after the EU alleged it colluded with other German car firms to restrict emissions technology.

Apple Music has surpassed rival Spotify in paid U.S. subscriptions.

Ghosn will be held in jail until at least April 14 without the possibility of bail, a Tokyo court said.

Starboard has dropped a planned proxy fight at retailer Dollar Tree.