Pre-market
0.08%
2890.46 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/10 05:02:30 pm
2888.21 PTS   +0.35%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/11/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Uber is aiming for a valuation in its coming IPO of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, as rival Lyft stumbles in its early days of trading as a public company.

Fed officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they don't need to move interest rates up or down.

Draghi indicated that the ECB could take fresh action to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens.

The heads of seven of the largest U.S. banks sparred with Democrats during a joint appearance before the House Financial Services panel.

Boeing and U.S. regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval for an expected safety fix for 737 MAX jets.

U.S. firms are reporting big swings in what they paid median employees last year, with the reasons for the shifts varying widely.

The National Enquirer's parent company said it is exploring a sale of the scandal-plagued tabloid.

Stocks in the U.S. edged higher, steadying following Tuesday's decline. The S&P 500 posted a 0.3% gain.

U.S. prosecutors charged U.K. drug firm Indivior with organizing a fraud to drive up sales of opioid-addiction treatment Suboxone Film.

Norsk Hydro confirmed that hackers used a form of ransomware known as LockerGoga in a March cyberattack against the firm.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26157.16 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 7611.487848 Delayed Quote.19.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 7964.243701 Delayed Quote.19.20%
S&P 500 0.35% 2888.21 Delayed Quote.14.81%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CONAGRA BRANDS 29.39 Delayed Quote.6.72%
DISCOVERY INC 30.59 Delayed Quote.6.07%
DISCOVERY INC 28.25 Delayed Quote.4.71%
KROGER 24.98 Delayed Quote.4.34%
VALERO ENERGY 88.43 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FISERV 86.75 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
QUALCOMM 56.33 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
SNAP-ON 153.8 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
HUMANA 266.5 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN 74 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
