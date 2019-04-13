Log in
04/12 05:03:34 pm
2907.41 PTS   +0.66%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aJPMorgan Posts Record Profit -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFacebook Shakes Up Board -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/13/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Chevron has agreed to buy Anadarko in a $33 billion deal that expands its shale-drilling ambitions and places it just behind Exxon Mobil as one of the world's largest publicly traded producers of oil and gas.

JPMorgan said a bright economy and strong lending drove it to a record profit in the first quarter.

The financial sector led the stock market higher. The S&P 500 notched a third straight week of gains.

Moonves forfeited nearly $34.5 million as part of a separation agreement with CBS amid accusations of sexual harassment last year.

Tesla stopped online sales of the $35,000 base version of its Model 3 compact weeks after introducing it.

Two of Facebook's longest-serving board members will be stepping down as part of a shake-up of the company's governance announced Friday.

Abraaj's founder was arrested in the U.K. after U.S. prosecutors requested his extradition as part of a sprawling criminal case.

Transcripts of interviews with top Fed officials and staffers offer an inside view of central bank operations over the past 50 years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.19.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.22%
